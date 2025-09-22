New health park approved on industrial estate

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A new health park has been approved on land near a major hospital in south Wales.

The regional diagnostic and treatment hub, which will be located at the former British Airways avionics engineering building at Gwaun Elai industrial estate near Talbot Green and Llantrisant, will be known as Llantrisant Health Park and is close to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

The development, which has been funded by the Welsh Government to address planned care waiting lists, will provide day surgery and orthopaedic theatres, endoscopy, wards, MRI and CT scanning and ultrasound facilities.

The planning report said although consideration was given to adapting the vacant buildings, it was apparent the internal layout would not lend itself to the new use and the structural capacity was physically insufficient.

Three zones

The gross internal footprint of the development will be 24,355sqm and it would be split into three zones.

Zone one will be the community diagnostics hub (CDH) facility for use by adults with lower clinical complexities needing access to imaging diagnostics, further diagnostic screening and endoscopy services together with a surgical skills academy. A cafe will be on the site next to the CDH for use by staff, patients and visitors.

Zone two will be a 54-person recovery ward designed to provide dedicated patient support to the arthroplasty unit, with patient stays limited to three days maximum.

Zone three will be a surgical treatment hub for use by adults with lower clinical complexities needing access to general day surgery services and also

arthroplasty services (joint replacement).

‘Significant investment’

In recommending approval, planning officers said: “The proposed development represents a significant investment in public healthcare, to address local and regional diagnostic and treatment needs.

“The site is ideally positioned, close to the existing Royal Glamorgan Hospital and associated related facilities within the adjacent business park.

“In addition, the bespoke, fit-for-purpose development would be of a similar scale to the buildings which previously occupied the site and due to its location, would benefit from excellent transport links to the highway network and an established, frequent bus services.

“Whilst the loss of an industrial employment site would normally be of some concern, in this case there is a large alternative site allocated for employment a short distance to the north.

“Therefore, it is considered that the proposed health park would be compliant with local and national planning policy requirements in addition to the well-evidenced need for the development.”

There were no public objections submitted to the council relating to these plans which were approved by RCT’s planning committee on Thursday, September 18.

Councillor Ross Williams said the plans look fantastic and it is a much-needed facility, and Councillor Loretta Tomkinson said it was a positive and necessary development.

Councillor Wayne Owen said it was nice to see the Welsh Government investing in RCT for the health of all of its citizens and Councillor Wendy Lewis said it was a pleasure to have it in the borough.