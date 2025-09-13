New health park planned for land near major hospital

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A new health park could soon be coming to land near a major hospital in south Wales.

The regional diagnostic and treatment hub, which would be located at the former British Airways avionics engineering building at Gwaun Elai industrial estate near Talbot Green and Llantrisant, would be known as Llantrisant Health Park and be close to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

The development, which has been funded by the Welsh Government to address planned care waiting lists, would provide day surgery and orthopaedic theatres, endoscopy, wards, MRI and CT scanning and ultrasound facilities.

The planning report said that although consideration was given to adapting the vacant buildings, it was apparent that the internal layout would not lend itself to the new use and that the structural capacity was physically insufficient.

Three zones

The gross internal footprint of the development would be 24,355 square metres and it would be split into three zones.

Zone one would be the community diagnostics hub (CDH) facility for use by adults with lower clinical complexities needing access to imaging diagnostics, further diagnostic screening and endoscopy services together with a surgical skills academy. A cafe would be on the site next to the CDH for use by staff, patients and visitors.

Zone two would be a 54-person recovery ward designed to provide dedicated patient support to the arthroplasty unit, with patient stays limited to three days maximum.

Zone three would be a surgical treatment hub for use by adults with lower clinical complexities needing access to general day surgery services and also

arthroplasty services (joint replacement).

Significant investment

In recommending approval, planning officers said: “The proposed development represents a significant investment in public healthcare, to address local and regional diagnostic and treatment needs.

“The site is ideally positioned, close to the existing Royal Glamorgan Hospital and associated related facilities within the adjacent business park.

“In addition, the bespoke, fit-for-purpose development would be of a similar scale to the buildings which previously occupied the site and due to its location, would benefit from excellent transport links to the highway network and an established, frequent bus services.

“Whilst the loss of an industrial employment site would normally be of some

concern, in this case there is a large alternative site allocated for employment a short distance to the north.

“Therefore, it is considered that the proposed health park would be compliant with local and national planning policy requirements in addition to the well-evidenced need for the development.”

There were no public objections submitted to the council relating to these plans which are due to go before RCT’s planning committee on Thursday, September 18.