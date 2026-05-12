New heritage trail brings popular park’s hidden history to life

Nation.Cymru staff

Visitors to one of Cardiff’s best-loved parks can now uncover its hidden history thanks to a new heritage trail.

The trail in Roath Park has been launched to guide people through more than a century of history, highlighting stories, landmarks and local legends.

The ten-stop trail takes in key features across the park, including the Rose Garden, and offers insights into its cultural and historical significance.

Among the points of interest are an ancient tree linked in local folklore to King Arthur, and large-scale concerts that once drew crowds of thousands.

Visitors can also learn how parts of the park were used to support the war effort during the Second World War, including the cultivation of land for food production, as well as the role of the Pettigrew family, who were instrumental in shaping Cardiff’s early public parks.

QR codes installed along the route allow visitors to access additional information about the park’s development, which began in the late 19th century after land was donated by the Marquis of Bute and other local landowners.

Work started in 1889 and the park was officially opened to the public on 20 June 1894.

It was Cardiff’s first publicly owned park and was designed by the borough engineer William Harpur alongside the city’s first head gardener, William Pettigrew.

The scheme initially covered more than 100 acres and included the construction of the lake, gardens, pathways and recreational areas.

At its peak, more than 100 workers were involved in building the park, which became a focal point for leisure and community events.

Allotments

Over the years, the park has played a varied role in the life of the city. During both world wars, sections were used for allotments and military-related activities, while concerts, fetes and public gatherings were regularly held on the grounds.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said the new trail would help bring that history to life for visitors.

“Roath Park has long been one of Cardiff’s most popular parks,” they said.

“With more than 130 years of history to discover, this new trail is another great reason to explore it.”

The launch coincides with National Walking Month, with council officials encouraging residents and visitors to make use of the city’s parks and outdoor spaces.

Further information on walking routes across the city is available via the Outdoor Cardiff website.