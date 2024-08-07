New heritage trail reconnecting world-famous mining area to its past opened

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

A new heritage trail reconnecting a world-famous mining area to its proud past has opened in the Rhondda.

The Rhondda Heritage Trail offers an up-to-the-minute way of exploring Rhondda’s history with 12 heritage stations throughout the Rhondda Fawr and Rhondda Fach, each presenting a key theme from the valley’s past.

At each station, on-line audio guides will explore this heritage further, and link to a bank of more than a hundred stories and memories recorded by locaI people for Rhondda Radio, the valley’s community station.

The launch at Rhondda Heritage Park Museum featured a specially shot video of the heritage station locations, with a musical soundtrack recorded by a young valleys group from Coleg y Cymoedd, backed by the might of the Treorchy Male Choir.

Also taking part were the Rhondda people who’ve contributed to a year-long “festival” of heritage programmes on Rhondda Radio.

Project

It’s all part of the Rhondda Heritage Project with major grant funding awarded to Rhondda Radio by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Dr John Geraint, the project’s creative director, said: ” The trail takes visitors and residents on an amazing journey. It leads to 12 iconic locations up and down a valley that fuelled the world. The Rhondda Heritage Trail features places, people and events that made the Rhondda the best known of all Welsh mining valleys.

“The world’s best steam coal. The struggle for a living wage that led to the infamous Tonypandy Riots. The state-of-the-art stadium which hosted the first-ever Rugby League international match.

“The women who stood up to Mrs Thatcher. World class choirs and brass bands. Palaces of working-class culture. Community spirit. Childhood magic. One of the holiest places in mediaeval Wales. And a valley that’s now green again.”

“It’s a history like no other. Before the First World War, Rhondda’s population grew at rate rivalled globally only by New York and Chicago. The heritage trail celebrates the ‘linear city’ which resulted.

“There was mile after mile of terraced housing, trendy shops, electric trams and music halls attracting stars like Charlie Chaplin. There were institutes, libraries and chapels which were beacons of culture and education, all topped with heady mix of radical politics.”

He added: “This project brings the past alive again in a very modern way. The way Rhondda people tell the story make it vibrant and vital for the world we live in now.”

Official opening

The trail was officially opened on August 1 by Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) council leader Andrew Morgan OBE.

He said: “I’m really pleased to see this exciting project that recognizes and celebrates the rich history of the Rhondda come to fruition. The heritage trail will be another string on the cultural bow of Rhondda Cynon Taf and will provide visitors and residents with a living insight into the notable landmarks and developments that accompanied the Rhondda’s storied journey to the present day.

“I’d like to give my congratulations to John and all of those involved in making this project a reality and look forward to opening the trail and enabling our future generations to have this resource and understand the rich history of the area.”

Councillor Ann Crimmings, Rhondda Cynon Taf’s cabinet member for environment and leisure said: “Rhondda Heritage Park Museum brings the history of the coal mining era in the Rhondda valleys to life through its underground tours and interactive exhibitions, so it’s very fitting that that the venue features in the trail itself and also hosted the launch of this exciting new trail.

“The heritage trail is just another reason for visitors to come along to the venue which welcomes groups from all over the world, school trips and day trippers all year round.

“The Black Gold Experience Underground Guided Tour, led by ex-miners is unique and consistently receives five star reviews. The popularity of the venue was recognised recently by Trip Advisor who awarded the venue with The Travellers’ Choice Award.

“This award recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews. Award-winners are among the top 10% of listings on Tripadvisor that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

“If you haven’t visited, come along and take a tour, enjoy the exhibitions and the summer events for children and of course – listen to the new Rhondda Heritage Audio Trail.”

