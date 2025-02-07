New history GCSE delayed to allow teachers time to prepare

A new history GCSE due to be introduced in Welsh schools in September will now be delayed after teachers said they needed more time to plan.

The decision follows concerns raised by teaching unions and stakeholders that the scale of changes to content and assessment would create a significant workload for teachers.

Qualifications Wales says the qualifcation will now be taught from September 2026 to allow for a “smoother transition” for staff and learners.

Focus

The new history GCSE includes greater focus on Welsh history and a broader range of topics.

The updated qualification is part of an overhaul of GCSEs under the new curriculum for Wales.

The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) and the Association of Directors of Education in Wales (ADEW) have welcomed the new timescale.

Councillor Lis Burnett, WLGA Education Spokesperson and Claire Homard, ADEW Chair said: “The WLGA and ADEW jointly welcome the decision by Qualifications Wales, Welsh Government and WJEC to agree a delayed start to the History GCSE qualification, which will now mean first teaching from September 2026. This decision will give time for schools and colleges to prepare appropriately.

“We also welcome the Professional Learning offer to prepare for the new specification to continue as planned, as it will give clarity to schools and colleges on the required resources and approaches to assessment which are key in the teaching of the subject.

“We will look forward to continuing to work closely with WJEC, Qualifications Wales, Welsh Government, and other key stakeholders to implement these changes within the revised timescale.”

