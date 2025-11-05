New HIV cases fall sharply in Wales amid record levels of testing

New HIV diagnoses in Wales have fallen by 20% in the past year, according to figures published today by Public Health Wales (PHW).

PHW’s annual HIV report shows that 73 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in 2024, down from 91 the previous year. Officials say the decline reflects growing awareness of prevention methods, improved access to medication, and the expansion of community-based testing initiatives.

More than 133,000 HIV tests were carried out across Wales last year — an 8.3% increase on 2023 and the highest number ever recorded.

Almost one in five of those tests were undertaken at home through the “Test and Post” programme or via free community test kits available in pharmacies, libraries, student unions and support services.

Health experts say at-home testing continues to reduce stigma and helps reach people who might not otherwise attend clinics.

At the same time, the number of people taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) — medication that prevents HIV transmission if taken correctly — has risen by more than 4% to its highest level since being introduced in Wales in 2017.

While PrEP can be used by people of any gender, the vast majority of users (98%) are male, and more than a third are aged 25 to 34.

Patterns of transmission continue to evolve. Since 2021, the most frequently reported route of exposure in Wales has been sex between men and women, accounting for 45% of cases, followed by sex between men at 37%. Despite this shift, men still represent 78% of all new diagnoses.

‘Significant progress’

Professor Daniel Thomas, Consultant Epidemiologist at Public Health Wales, said the report shows Wales is “making significant progress” and performing well within United Nations targets on prevention and treatment.

“Regular testing, usually on an annual basis, and the proper use of PrEP and anti-retroviral medications can make a dramatic difference in reducing transmission and ensuring that everyone can live a normal life with a positive diagnosis,” he said.

Professor Thomas urged people to take advantage of Wales HIV Testing Week, which begins on 17 November, noting that testing is now “easier than ever”.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles welcomed the figures, describing them as “encouraging progress” towards zero new transmissions by 2030. “The significant reduction in new diagnoses is something we can be proud of,” he said. “Our HIV Action Plan focuses on increasing access to testing, promoting prevention methods and tackling stigma.”