Nation.Cymru staff

Two timber holiday lodges have opened with the backing of a £320,000 loan, with the investment expected to support four jobs.

The lodges at Nannerch Heights are on a two-acre site near Nannerch in Flintshire, within the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape.

The loan from the Development Bank of Wales helped pay for the construction and fitting out of the two A-frame cabins. Each covers about 100 square metres and has solar panels and a heat pump.

The cabins are known as Gabanau’r Tylluanod, or Owl Lodges, after the owls that regularly roost nearby.

The site is owned by Nick and Margaret Dawson and Kath and Dan Morley. They said demand had been strong since the lodges began welcoming guests in the summer and are now planning an art studio and workshop as part of the next phase of the development.

Co-owner Nick Dawson said: “We knew this was a great location for the lodges and it was important to us that what we created sat comfortably within the landscape. We’re really pleased with how they’ve turned out and the response since opening in the summer has been very encouraging.”

Mr Dawson said regular contact with the bank had helped as the project progressed.

“We always felt there was someone at the other end of the phone when we needed them, which was particularly valuable when bringing a development like this together,” he said.

Chris Hayward, an investment officer at the Development Bank of Wales, said the lodges had the potential to bring more visitor spending to the surrounding area.

The loan came from the £50 million Wales Tourism Investment Fund, which is financed by the Welsh Government. The fund offers loans of between £100,000 and £5 million, with repayment terms of 10 to 15 years. It supports projects across Wales, including visitor accommodation, all-weather attractions and cultural and heritage projects.