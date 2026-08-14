New homes approved amid privacy and overlooking concerns

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have granted planning permission for the construction of two new homes amid concerns from neighbours about overlooking and privacy.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning committee heard the homes in Pontylottyn had been proposed for a “vacant parcel of undeveloped land… surrounded by existing residential development” at North Rising.

Case officer Josie Millson called the location an “established residential area” and said the new homes would be taller than neighbouring properties.

But she said council planners were “satisfied the proposal would not appear unduly dominant and would not result in an unacceptable overbearing impact”.

Twyn Carno ward councillor Carl Cuss, speaking in objection to the plans, said the proposed homes were “not being built on level ground”.

“I acknowledge that the principle of residential development on this site has been deemed acceptable,” he said.

“However, my concern is not with housing in principle – [my] objection relates to the scale, height and overbearing impact of the proposed development on neighbouring residents.”

But planning agent Chris Boardman said the applicant – a G Pritchard – had “worked positively with officers and amended the scheme to respond to concerns”.

This included reducing the floor levels by two feet, “to lessen the impact of the development on neighbouring properties”.

Mr Boardman called the plans for two “family” homes “exactly the kind of modest, sustainable development that the council’s own strategy seeks to encourage” in the area.

Senior officer Carwyn Powell added the council’s planning department was “of the view that the distance between the properties and the difference in levels results in a scenario which is acceptable in terms of overbearing impact”.

A majority of committee members voted in favour of granting planning permission.

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