New homes approved despite local calls for footpath

Nicholas Thomas, Local democracy reporter.

Nine new homes can be built despite local calls for a footpath to be included in the plans.

Ward councillors Ray Mogford and Will Routley told Newport City Council’s planning committee the development should include a short public path linking the homes on greenfield land in Langstone to the A48.

But the committee heard there were public safety concerns about the visibility of a path and its location next to a substation, as well as uncertainty over who owned the small strip of land.

Planning agent Jamie Lewis, speaking on behalf of applicant Harmoni Homes, said the developer could end up being held to “ransom” over the land, preventing the entire project from going ahead.

He told the committee it was not “achievable” to include a footpath in the “robust” plans for the “high-quality” homes, despite the councillors’ wishes.

Both ward representatives told the committee they were not opposed to the project but believed the path had been included in the original proposals.

Case officer Vicky Quinn said future residents would be able to reach the A48 on foot by taking a six-minute journey along pavements.

She said the project was “considered acceptable despite the absence of a footpath link”.

The development site was “somewhat of an anomaly” because it is greenfield land surrounded by other properties, she added.

In a majority vote, the committee backed the project, with conditions including the signing of a Section 106 deal for leisure facilities and off-site affordable housing.