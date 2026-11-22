Nicholas Thomas, Local democracy reporter

Plans for new homes and commercial units in a “landmark” building have moved a step closer, with building work due to begin soon.

Emporium Buildings in Bargoed, the flatiron-type building at the corner of the town’s High Street and Upper High Street, is due to be converted into nine flats, as well as a potential mixture of retail, office and food or drink businesses.

Decision-makers at Caerphilly County Borough Council have welcomed a new Welsh Government decision to award £1.3 million towards the project.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, who leads the local authority, said the funding was “fantastic news” and would help attract more people to live in Bargoed, encouraging more town-centre trade and activity.

“The Emporium Buildings have been an important part of the community for more than a century, and this redevelopment will ensure they once again play a central role in the life of the town,” he said.

“By bringing this landmark building back into use, we’re preserving our heritage, creating much-needed new homes and strengthening the town centre for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

Planning permission for the project was granted in early 2023, and documents show the “significant” renovations will include adding eight new flats to the building, which already includes one existing apartment.

A supporting statement by agents DPS Architecture described the building as “empty for a prolonged period”, but had become a “local feature that warrants both preservation and enhancement”.

“This development will enhance the existing building and ensure the character of the unit is updated and revised to better address modern standards and benefit the wider area for future generations,” they added.

Cllr Shayne Cook, commenting on the new funding, said the Emporium Buildings project “demonstrates how regeneration and housing investment can go hand in hand”.

Funding

The remainder of the project’s funding will come from the building’s owner, 100 Keys Ltd.

Its director, Fesal Soheil, said the firm is “committing a significant amount of funding to bring this property back into beneficial use and provide modern, high-quality, energy-efficient apartments which are much needed in the town”.

The Welsh Government’s cabinet minister for housing, Sian Gwenllian, said Emporium Buildings had been a “familiar landmark for generations” and would be “brought back to life after more than a decade standing empty”.

“By bringing more people to live in the heart of Bargoed, this project will increase footfall and support local businesses,” she added.