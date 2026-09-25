New homes planned to meet ‘significant demand’ and impacts of ‘bedroom tax’

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A proposal to build 36 homes in a Welsh county aims to meet a “significant demand” for housing and to help those impacted by the ‘bedroom tax’.

The Tyddyn Fletcher development is planned on a plot of land off Ffordd Llanberis in Caernarfon, Gwynedd.

The “bedroom tax” is a UK welfare policy that cuts housing benefit or the Universal Credit housing element for working-aged social housing tenants who have more bedrooms than the government says they need.

Developers hope the estate could help those who need to downsize to because of under occupancy. The scheme also aims to provide a number of larger family homes.

The application describes development of 10 apartments, three bungalows and 23 houses, providing a mix of one, two, three, four and five bedroomed properties. All units would be “affordable” including a mix of social rent housing and intermediate rent housing.

The application will come before Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee on Monday, September 28. It has been submitted by housing association Adra.

The estate plan, which includes associated infrastructure works, roads and footpaths, amenity space, landscaping and drainage measures and a new substation, is recommended for approval.

The application describes the “significant demand” for more affordable units in Gwynedd, with over 2,000 applicants currently registered and in need of a social rented home.

“To help meet this need Adra is building new homes and has implemented an ambitious ‘development’ programme to assist in reducing the waiting lists,” the application said.

“Adra recognises that affordable housing is a vital element in regenerating communities and strengthening social inclusion by providing energy efficient, accessible and safe homes for local families and individuals.

“Adra is committed to providing all 36 affordable mix tenure units in this scheme, that is 100% of the development.”

The development includes an estate entrance and road, parking spaces, open spaces and a sustainable drainage area with associated landscaping.

With a mix of properties, it is hoped it will “offer an opportunity for various families that are currently in unsuitable dwellings to gain a new home with a private garden situated within an amiable location”.

The report added: “This would facilitate various families to establish a home in the area by improving the living conditions for all members.”

The proposal describes how as of March 2026 there were 959 applicants on the Gwynedd Housing Register who had selected Caernarfon as their first choice area.

Some 489 applicants also have a five year local connection to Caernarfon, whilst 314 applicants are listed in band 1A & 2 for housing needs whilst also having a five year local connection to the town, it said.

It noted following recent changes to the benefits system, several tenants had “suffered due to the bedroom tax” because of under occupancy and wished to move to a smaller home.

“Two-bedroom properties would assist Adra to better manage its current stock and enable those applicants who wish to move to a smaller home, thus releasing a larger property to other applicants,” the application said.

“This would also help families on the housing register who require a three or four-bedroom home”.

The purpose of intermediate rent is to offer “an alternative” to people who may have difficulties on the open market, however, due to circumstance are not considered a priority for social housing.

“These homes will be targeted at those who are in employment, not dependant on benefits, and earning between £16,000 and £45,000 a year,” they said.

“The levels of rent for intermediate rental units is determined by local market rents – usually, rated as 80% of the market rent for similar dwellings in that area.”

No objections have been received, whilst one letter of support was sent in.

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