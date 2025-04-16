New hospital creates 250 jobs in north Wales

Richard Evans – Local democracy reporter

Hundreds of jobs will be created in north Wales with a new mental health hospital set to open this month.

Private health care provider Ty Melyn Limited will open the new Seren Gobaith Mental Health Hospital at the former offices on Brighton Road in in Rhyl, creating 250 new jobs for hospital workers and medical professionals.

The company says it secured an eight-figure funding package from HSBC UK to purchase the site, which will open this month. The new hospital will provide 24-hour support, operating across five-wards, providing 62 beds for patients, with ‘en-suite facilities in every room’.

Ty Melyn Limited says it will work closely with the community, using local suppliers, and working with local charities, enabling Welsh patients to receive treatment closer to home. Including Seren Gobaith, Ty Melyn Limited now runs five healthcare facilities across Wales.

Concerns

But whilst wishing the new hospital well, Rhyl East councillor Justine Evans said she did have some security concerns.

“Whilst I fully acknowledge the need for facilities such as those that will be provided by Seren Gobaith Mental Health Hospital in Rhyl, now more than ever, along with the much needed private investment and employment in the area, I do have concerns about what patient security arrangements are in place at the facility.”

“It would be interesting to hear what these patient security arrangements are. I wish Seren Gobaith every success with this facility and would welcome a tour of the building with their management team to gain a better understanding of the company structure and operational procedures.”

‘Proud’

A spokeswoman for the hospital said: “We take note of the councillor’s concerns; however, this is quite an expansive and broad topic. Are these concerns specifically in relation to procedural and/or environmental security measures that are in place at the hospital? We at Seren Gobaith Independent Hospital recognise that public perceptions regarding mental health care can elicit anxieties.”

The spokeswoman then said she would happily invite those with concerns to meet staff at the hospital to “alleviate worries”.

She added: “Naturally we are very proud of the hospital and are very excited to welcome new patients now that we have excelled all required regulatory and NHS framework standards related to safety and care delivery. We are also very excited for local patients – that are unfortunately placed out of area due to lack of mental health beds – (coming) back to their local area.

“We feel that as we embark on this journey, we will benefit greatly from support from local councillors as well as other essential local services to challenge some of the stigma which is unfortunately associated for (with) people who receive care and support regarding their mental health.

“To understand why people fail to seek care, most research has focused on mental illness stigma. Negative societal perceptions and beliefs around mental illness may lead to a fear of judgement or manifestation of shame and embarrassment among individuals with mental health difficulties, consequently deterring them from seeking help. Conversely, positive beliefs of acceptance and tolerance towards others with mental illness have been shown to be associated with increased likelihood to seek care in the individual themselves.”

She added: “Stigma and misconceptions are still common among marginal groups; mental ill health continues to be a widely misunderstood phenomenon.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

