New housing development in Cardiff completed

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

A major new council housing development in Cardiff that was under construction for years is now open.

Cardiff Council announced recently that work on the Ty’r Groes community living development on Leckwith Road, Canton had finished.

Ty’r Groes, located on the site of the former Canton Community Hall, provides 41 one and two bedroom apartments for older people and a community centre.

Plans for the housing development were approved in 2022 and construction began that same year.

Local councillors raised concerns about the scheme at the time, arguing the proposed scale could have an overbearing impact on residents in the area.

However, one key decision maker at Cardiff Council praised the scheme as a “shining example” of the local authority’s commitment to building new homes that “meet the practical needs of older people” and “nurture a strong sense of community”.

Evolution

Cabinet member for housing and Communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said: “As part of our Stronger, Fairer, Greener vision, we want Cardiff to be a great place to grow older.

“That means building homes that support residents not just when they move in, but as their needs evolve over time.

“With high-quality accommodation and access to excellent facilities, Ty’r Groes will help residents maintain their independence, connect with others, and enjoy a fulfilling later life.

“I’m sure the new tenants, who will be moving in over the coming months, will be very happy here.”

Ty’r Groes, built by Encon Construction Ltd, is arranged over five storeys around a central atrium.

The new community centre contains a large hall with kitchen facilities, meeting spaces, a landscaped community garden and a multi-use games area.

Opposition

A petition opposing the design of the plan when an application was put in four years ago gained 90 signatures.

Residents who signed the petition said they were not opposed to the principle of the development, but they did object to its proposed size.

They called for it to be no more than three storeys high and for there to be sufficient car parking spaces on site for residents, carers and community centre users.

The application for the site proposed 18 parking spaces in total.

Seven of these are designated for residents and five are designated for visitors and users of the community centre.

Former parking on the northern side of Picton Place was replaced with four parking spaces which now form part of the residential parking zone.

The three parking spaces on western side of Albert Walk were replaced with two parking spaces and will be for use by residents of Ty’r Groes or community centre visitors only.