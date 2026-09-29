New improvement details including four week closure announced for North Wales Coast railway

Nation Cymru staff

A once-in-a-generation programme is set to deliver years’ worth of improvements during a four-week railway closure of the North Wales Coast railway.

More than £25m will be invested in the North Wales Coast railway in January 2027, as Network Rail delivers a major programme of improvements to boost reliability, capacity and safety on this vital passenger and freight route.

The once-in-a-generation programme will see engineers working at locations across the railway between Chester and Holyhead, renewing track and other infrastructure – some of which has been in place for more than 50 years.

To allow this huge package of work to be delivered safely and efficiently, the North Wales Coast line will close for four weeks from Saturday 9 January until Saturday 6 February 2027.

For the first three weeks, the railway will be closed between Chester and Holyhead, including the Conwy Valley line and Llandudno Junction to Llandudno. During the fourth week, the closure will reduce to between Llandudno Junction and Holyhead.

Rail replacement services will operate during the closure, with detailed travel arrangements expected to be confirmed in autumn 2026.

The investment builds on the introduction of the new North Wales timetable in May 2026, which delivered a 50% increase in Transport for Wales services – the biggest timetable improvement in North Wales for a generation.

With more trains now using the railway, the January closure will also allow Network Rail teams to carry out additional maintenance alongside the major renewals. Completing this large amount of complex work in one four-week programme will reduce the need for repeated weekend closures over the months and years ahead, minimising disruption for passengers, residents and local businesses.

Emma Osborn, Passenger Strategy Director at Network Rail Wales and Borders route, said: “This is a once-in-a-generation investment in the North Wales Coast railway and a huge opportunity to renew and improve infrastructure right across this vital route.

“Investment on this scale inevitably means some temporary disruption while we carry out the work, and we recognise closing the railway will have an impact on customers and communities.

“But by bringing years’ worth of complex work together into one intensive programme, we can deliver it more safely and efficiently, while avoiding a prolonged series of disruptive weekend closures.

“The long-term benefits for passengers and freight customers will far outweigh this temporary disruption, with a safer, more reliable railway that is better equipped to support the increased number of services now running across North Wales.

“We’re working closely with Transport for Wales and Avanti West Coast to keep passengers moving and we thank everyone in advance for their patience while we deliver this major investment.”

Colin Lea, Planning & Performance Director for Transport for Wales said: “As we see passenger numbers and service frequencies across North Wales grow, working alongside our partners at Network Rail is essential to ensure our infrastructure can support that demand.

“Essential track maintenance, tunnel drainage, and new accessible footbridges will help deliver a more reliable service and better stations for the communities we serve.

“We know railway closures are disruptive to our passengers, and we appreciate their patience. We remain committed to keeping North Wales moving throughout January, and full details on alternative travel arrangements will be shared this Autumn.”

Chris Liptrot, Operations Director at Avanti West Coast, said: “While Network Rail carries out these improvements, there will be changes to services on our North Wales route.

“We are working closely with Network Rail and our industry partners to ensure customers are kept informed about how their journeys may be affected. Once the timetable has been confirmed, customers planning to travel during this period are advised to check the Avanti West Coast and National Rail Enquiries websites for the latest travel information.”

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