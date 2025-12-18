New indoor market officially opens its doors

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

Merthyr Tydfil’s new indoor market has now officially opened its doors.

The council confirmed last week that the new market would open on Saturday, December 13 just in time for the Christmas trade.

The new market, located in St Tydfil Shopping Centre, sees a mixture of traditional stalls and new food offerings located within the refurbished building that was once the ground floor of the former Wilko premises.

The market will be open 9am to 5pm Mondays to Saturdays.

Phase one of the opening involves existing stallholders moving down from their current location, with new businesses joining them in the new year.

Later phases will see the addition of Sunday trading, night-time markets and app ordering for the food outlets.

This project has come about following the Merthyr Tydfil Placemaking Plan consultation in Summer 2024 where the community called for the re-location of the current indoor market.

The council’s regeneration team have worked closely with existing traders throughout the project which has been funded through the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Programme and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Programme.

Cllr Jamie Scriven, cabinet member for economy, regeneration, leisure and tourism, said: “I’m overjoyed that we’ve been able to open the new market before Christmas, as we set out to do when we announced the project back in January.

“I’d like to thank the hard work and dedication of our regeneration team and all key stakeholders involved, who’ve worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality.

They’ve worked with National Market Traders Federation (NMTF) and John Weaver (Contractors) Ltd to create a modern, fit-for-purpose space, which will be an incredible addition to the town centre, drawing in greater footfall and hopefully benefitting local business outside the facility as well.

“The current traders have also been fully engaged and involved in all discussions during the build period.

“The interest generated by the new market has been incredible and I hope you will all join us in welcoming the exciting new businesses and Insta-worthy food offerings, such as ‘The Burger Boys’ and ‘Flame and Bake’ pizza! We can’t wait to see you all there!”