New industrial hemp hub to drive green innovation

A new hub dedicated to unlocking the potential of industrial hemp has been launched at Aberystwyth University’s AberInnovation Campus.

The Industrial Hemp Innovations Hub will span key sectors — from textiles and construction to biofuels, food, bioplastics, animal products, and medical applications — bringing together academics, global innovation models, and industry collaborators.

There is growing demand for industrial hemp with the global market projected to be worth $38 billion by 2035.

The crop is already used in construction as an alternative to concrete and in insulation, as well as in lightweight automotive components, including those used in Formula 1. In textiles, hemp fibre is increasingly replacing cotton as a sustainable alternative, while in the food sector, hemp seeds and oil are gaining popularity for their nutritional benefits.

Challenges

The development of industrial hemp in the UK faces challenges such as licensing restrictions, underdeveloped supply chains, and limited agronomic expertise. Continued research into hemp’s potential, especially in UK climates, and further development of processing facilities are seen as crucial for the industry’s success.

The new hub will work closely with the hemp industry and connected sectors to accelerate progress on the UN Sustainable Development Goals. It will prioritise the agricultural sector’s role and promote diversification, carbon sequestration, soil regeneration, and rural resilience in way that supports farmers’ incomes.

Dr Ana Winters from IBERS at Aberystwyth University commented: “We’re excited about the launch of the new hub here.

“We have long-established expertise with this crop and we welcome the opportunity to help spread the benefits to a wider audience. This represents the prospect of promoting a highly sustainable and versatile crop for the future. As well as the cosmetic, food and pharmaceutical uses, hemp also has many industrial applications and could significantly reduce the need for expensive imports.

“The industrial hemp industry presents significant opportunities for green jobs, rural economic growth, and sustainable farming practices. Hemp’s rapid growth—up to four metres in just 100 days—and its low input requirements, including minimal need for fertilisers and pesticides, make it a sustainable alternative crop for UK farmers.”

Sustainable

Sonia Klein, Secretariat Lead at the Industrial Hemp All Party Parliamentary Group, said: “The Industrial Hemp Innovation Hub is a game-changer for the UK, creating opportunities for sustainable business growth while tackling key environmental challenges. Our work is positioning Wales and the UK at the forefront of the green economy achieving both economic and environmental goals.”

Ben Lake, Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion Preseli, and Chair of Industrial Hemp All Party Parliamentary Group, said: “The Industrial Hemp Innovation Hub at Aberystwyth University is igniting a new economic engine rooted in resilience, sustainability, and local prosperity.

“As we build a circular economy fit for the 21st century, Wales is leading the way in unlocking the full potential of hemp to create jobs, decarbonise industry and revitalise rural communities. This model is transformative and a blueprint for a thriving green economy across the UK.”

Farmer and PhD student at Aberystwyth University, John Goodwin, added: “Hemp has the potential to significantly diversify production systems in the UK. Furthermore, it may help agriculture meet biodiversity and net zero targets.

“We had hoped to grow hemp to save on input costs, and also to provide an alternative break-crop which benefited soil health. The wealth of products which can be derived from this plant offered us a diverse income stream, and multiple marketing opportunities.

“However, the lack of local processing capacity and guaranteed end-markets led us to rethink our plans. The regulatory challenges associated with its licensing proved to be too stringent, and we decided not to pursue this venture. We hope that relaxation of licensing laws will stimulate the hemp industry at all levels, and provide farmers with the opportunity to grow this exciting novel crop.”

