New initiative launched to build a ‘better and fairer Cymru’

More than 200 organisations working in Wales have signed an open letter calling on all political parties to set out clear, credible plans to improve lives, protect nature, and build a fairer future.

Under the banner “Let’s Build a Better and Fairer Cymru Together”, the letter urges parties to commit to three shared priorities for the next Senedd term: making life fairer, putting power in people’s hands, and restoring nature for everyone.

The signatories, reflecting the breadth and strength of civil society across Wales, represent communities, charities, environmental groups, faith organisations, businesses, unions and social justice networks.

They say that people across Wales are facing rising living costs, stretched public services, and growing pressure on livelihoods and nature.

The new initiative, called ‘Cymru Together‘, is a non-party-political collaboration, organised by Climate Cymru.

Stanley Townsend, Head of Policy, at Climate Cymru said: “The challenges we face, from rising bills to the loss of our local wildlife, don’t exist in isolation, so our solutions shouldn’t either.

“When we get it right, Wales can cut the cost of living, create good local jobs and protect the places that make our communities special, while preventing more damage from extreme weather.

“Wales needs a Senedd that focuses on joined-up action: making homes warmer so families can cut their bills, backing home-grown Welsh energy that creates secure local jobs, and restoring the rivers, land and wildlife that keep our communities healthy.

“These are practical steps that bring down everyday costs, strengthen our economy and protect the places we’re proud to call home.”

Hundreds of organisations have signed the letter including The Bottega Project, Cwmpas, Food Sense Wales, and Oxfam Cymru.

Ben Ferguson and Leanne Wood, Co-executive Directors of Community Energy Wales, who have also signed the open letter said: “Power can only be put into people’s hands with ownership.

“Community Energy Wales wants all communities to be able to build up a bank of energy assets, generating power that can be consumed by local communities.

“Ownership is control and the key to unlocking energy fairness.”

Cymru Together will also be organising events and hustings across Wales in the lead up to the election.

You can find out more about Cymru Together on their website.