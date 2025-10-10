New initiative to combat poor mental health in the creative industries

Martin Shipton

Shocking evidence revealing the extent of mental health problems suffered by people working in Wales’ creative industries has led to the launch of a major initiative aimed at addressing the issue.

On Friday October 10, World Mental Health Day 2025, the union-led CULT Cymru programme is bringing together trade unions, employers, government, and specialist organisations to tackle the root causes of poor mental health, especiallly among freelancers.

The ambition is to make Wales a global leader in creative industries wellbeing by embedding support structures, training, and inclusive practices across TV, film, live events and the arts.

Research has shown that poor working practices, insecure employment, and lack of support are contributing to widespread mental health and wellbeing problems across the creative sector. These challenges not only impact individuals but also hinder productivity, creativity, and the ability to attract and retain a skilled, diverse workforce.

Empowerment

Supported by the Welsh Government’s Wales Union Learning Fund and Creative Wales, the CULT Cymru – Promoting Mental Health & Wellbeing 4 Creatives project is a partnership between creative unions, employers, and support organisations.

Key Programme Activities Include:

* Well-being Facilitators (WBFs) placed on TV and film productions to guide employers and support workers;

* Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) training for live events and music venue staff and freelancers;

* Training in Mental Health, Wellbeing, and Equity, Diversity & Inclusion (EDI) for employers and workers; and

* Sharing and celebrating best practice across the industry.

Feedback from previous projects has been overwhelmingly positive. Workers reported feeling reassured, supported, and empowered to raise concerns. Employers noted improved relationships, better risk management, and enhanced policies around dignity and inclusion. Industry Statistics show that:

* 76% of freelancers in TV & film said poor recruitment practices negatively impacted their mental health;

* 30% of UK freelancers had suicidal thoughts in the past year;

* 32% of female musicians in the UK experienced sexual harassment;

* 60% behind the scenes creatives in Wales are struggling financially; and

* 68% creative freelancers are considering leaving the industry

“Support they need to thrive”

The programme is guided by an advisory group of employers, unions, and industry bodies including TAC, which represents independent production companies, and includes partnerships with 6ft from the Spotlight CIC and Beacons Cymru CIC.

Announcing the programme, Culture Minister Jack Sargeant said: “The mental health and wellbeing of our creative workforce is essential for maintaining Wales’ position as a vibrant, world-class destination for creative industries. The statistics are stark – too many talented people are struggling. That’s why I’m proud the Welsh Government is supporting CULT Cymru’s groundbreaking initiative bringing together unions, employers, and specialist organisations in an unprecedented collaborative effort.

“This programme focuses on practical and embedded solutions, ensuring our creative professionals have the support they need to thrive. By investing in our workforce, we’ll continue to attract and retain the very best talent from around the world who can feel secure in the knowledge there’s dedicated support there for them should they ever need it.”

Simon Curtis, Chair of BEAU Cymru (Broadcasting, Entertainment and Arts Unions Cymru), said: “We are proud of our joint union initiative and commitment to addressing the structural causes of poor mental health in the creative industries. As highlighted by the unions, meaningful change requires collective action across employers, unions, and policymakers to create safe, supportive working environments for all. We believe that dignity, inclusion, and wellbeing must be embedded in every workplace culture — and this pioneering initiative represents a vital step towards that goal in Wales”.

Siân Gale, Skills and Development Manager, Bectu/CULT Cymru said: “Our aim is to work collaboratively to develop a creative sector fit for current and future generations that is inclusive, fair and innovative.

“Social partnership is an ideal vehicle to radically change the culture of the industry so that Wales’ creative workforce and businesses can survive and thrive in an environment where fair, safe and supportive working practices are the norm.”