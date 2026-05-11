New ‘late immersion’ Welsh language course to be introduced in all-ages school

Nation.Cymru Team

A new opportunity to support young people to become confident bilingual learners will begin in a Welsh county next year, with the introduction of bespoke Welsh‑medium ‘late immersion’ provision.

From September 2026, the Ysgol Bro Caereinion in north-east Powys will offer specialist immersion support for Year 7 pupils who are new to Welsh or who have not previously attended Welsh‑medium primary education.

The provision is designed to give learners a strong foundation in the Welsh language while continuing to develop their subject knowledge and understanding.

The ‘late immersion’ programme will be delivered by experienced teachers who specialise in introducing Welsh to beginners in an intensive yet nurturing way. Pupils will be supported in a caring, inclusive environment that helps them build confidence to communicate and learn through the medium of Welsh, with a clear pathway towards fluency over a short period of time.

The development marks an important milestone in Ysgol Bro Caereinion’s journey along the language continuum, as it moves confidently towards becoming a Welsh‑medium school, and supports Powys County Council’s wider ambitions to increase access to bilingual education.

Extremely proud

Anwen Orrells, Headteacher of Ysgol Bro Caereinion, said: “Ysgol Bro Caereinion is extremely proud to be opening the door to the Welsh language, enabling pupils to live, learn and thrive as multilingual citizens. This provision sends a clear message that it is never too late to begin a bilingual journey.

“We are committed to providing a supportive and aspirational environment where pupils feel confident to use Welsh and succeed academically. This is a historic step for our school, and we look forward to working closely with families to build a bilingual and multilingual future for our learners.”

The benefits of bilingualism are wide‑ranging, from improved cognitive skills and problem‑solving to enhanced future employment opportunities and a stronger connection to Welsh culture and identity.

Dr Richard Jones, Director of Education at Powys County Council, said: “This new late immersion provision at Ysgol Bro Caereinion represents a significant and positive development for education in north‑east Powys.

“By offering high‑quality support for learners who are new to Welsh at secondary transfer, we are widening access to Welsh‑medium education and ensuring that more young people can enjoy the lifelong benefits of bilingualism. This work aligns closely with our Welsh in Education Strategic Plan and our commitment to growing the number of confident Welsh speakers in the county.”

Applications

Applications are welcomed from pupils transferring into Year 7 in September 2026. Parents and carers who would like to find out more about the provision or discuss the opportunities available are encouraged to contact the school directly.

Further information about the application process can be found at https://en.powys.gov.uk/article/1158/Applying-for-a-School-Place or by emailing [email protected]

To find out more about Welsh-medium education visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/destinationbilingual