New late night rail services for South Wales Metro

South Wales Metro services will run later into the night from 14 December, as Transport for Wales aims to support the nighttime economy and offer more options for customers.

The new timetable will provide more services throughout the Valleys by strengthening community connections and travel opportunities across the region.

The later services, especially the late connection from Cardiff Bay, are intended to make it simple and stress free to journey home after shows and shopping.

These changes come as part of wider South Wales Metro developments, including:

A new hourly Sunday service between Coryton and Penarth (an extension of the existing Cardiff-Penarth services) to boost Sunday travel.

On Fridays, there will be three later last trains from Cardiff after midnight to Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil, including a connection from Cardiff Bay.

From Monday to Saturday there will be a new train at 05:37 from Bridgend to Cardiff calling at all stations and extending to Ebbw Vale, supporting early commuters.

Ynyswen station, on the Treherbert line, will officially reopen on Sunday 14 December, following the completion of a new second platform and Access for All footbridge.

With the introduction of a Sunday service on the Coryton line, TfW are reminding all users of the level crossings, specifically at Ty Glas and Caedelyn Park/Whitchurch, to always Stop, Look, and Listen before crossing the railway.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “Railway connections are vital in driving prosperity.

“These changes will make a real difference to customers, who will benefit from more services across Wales and the Borders.

“This has been made possible by our £800m investment in brand-new trains for the Wales and Borders network.”

The rail timetable will change from December 14th 2025, and there are improvements and changes across the Wales and Borders network.

Visit the Transport for Wales site here for more detailed information about changes to the South Wales Metro services.