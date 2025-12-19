New law in Germany to crack down on people smuggling to the UK

A new law passed in Germany could see people smugglers face up to 10 years in prison for trying to bring migrants to the UK.

Legislation approved on Friday seeks to crack down on criminal gangs storing boats and engines in Germany before moving them to France to use in Channel crossings.

The law change, which will come into force before the end of the year, aims to give more powers to law enforcement and prosecutors, and boost information sharing between the UK and Germany.

It follows a deal agreed between the two countries in December last year to tackle illegal migration, including taking action to remove smugglers’ advertising on social media.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “This major change in German law is the result of our close partnership working to tackle illegal migration and organised immigration crime.

“We will continue to ramp up our international co-operation to strengthen our own border security.”

The UK Government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act became law earlier this month, allowing law enforcement agencies to use counter-terror-style powers to crack down on people-smuggling gangs.

The Home Secretary has also announced reforms to overhaul the asylum system in a bid to deter illegal migration and make it easier to deport people with no right to be in the UK.

Shabana Mahmood said: “Together with our German allies, we are cracking down on the criminal gangs operating the illegal migration trade.

“I thank (interior minister Alexander) Dobrindt for Germany’s strong co-operation with the UK in tackling this issue.

“This Government is restoring order at our borders by scaling up removals and removing the incentives that draw people here illegally.”