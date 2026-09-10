New laws proposed to protect wildlife in Wales

Mark Mansfield

New legal protections for wild animals could be introduced in Wales under proposals announced by the Welsh Government.

The plans would make it an offence to intentionally or recklessly disturb seals and introduce a statutory close season for hares, preventing them from being killed, injured or taken during part of the year.

The Welsh Government will consult on the measures as part of proposals for a Wild Animal Welfare (Wales) Bill, with the consultation due to open on September 21.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability Llyr Gruffydd said the changes were intended to address gaps in existing wildlife legislation.

Wales supports an important breeding population of grey seals, with a number of breeding sites readily accessible to members of the public.

The Welsh Government says the proposed new offence would provide greater protection from harm caused by people intentionally or recklessly disturbing the animals.

The second proposed change concerns hares, which unlike other game species currently have no statutory close season in Wales.

This means they can legally be killed, injured or taken throughout the year, including during their breeding season.

A close season would be intended to protect breeding females and their young when they are considered particularly vulnerable.

Mr Gruffydd said: “Although these proposals concern different species and environments, they are united by a common objective: reducing avoidable harm to wild animals and reflecting our commitment to maintaining high standards of animal welfare in Wales.

“These targeted measures will enable us to act now on clear and specific animal welfare concerns in relation to seals and hare.

“They sit alongside wider work to bring together, simplify and modernise wildlife legislation in Wales, so that it is more accessible, coherent and effective.”

‘Take action’

RSPCA Cymru welcomed the proposals ahead of the consultation.

Senior public affairs manager Billie-Jade Thomas said: “Wild animals deserve strong legal protection from avoidable suffering and we’re pleased to see the Welsh Government taking action to address gaps in the current protections for seals and hares.

“Wild animals, like hares and seals, are sentient beings, capable of experiencing fear, distress and suffering, and their welfare should be properly considered in decisions that affect them.

“These proposed measures to protect seals from intentional or reckless disturbance and introduce a statutory close season for hare are a really important step forward, and have the potential to reduce suffering and better protect these animals.

“We look forward to engaging with the consultation and considering the proposals in more detail when it opens on 21 September.”

The consultation will run from September 21 until midnight on October 19, with responses helping to inform the development of the proposals and any subsequent legislation.

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