New leader of Cardiff Council confirmed

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff Council has appointed a new leader following the departure of former council chief Huw Thomas to the Senedd, alongside a reshuffle of the authority’s Cabinet and the creation of new portfolios.

Councillor Chris Weaver was formally elected as Leader of Cardiff Council at the authority’s Annual General Meeting.

He succeeds Huw Thomas, who stepped down as council leader and resigned as a councillor after being elected to the Senedd earlier this month.

Cllr Weaver previously served as Cabinet Member for Finance, Modernisation and Performance and takes over leadership of Wales’ largest local authority at a time of continuing financial pressure on public services.

In his first speech as leader, he praised the council’s recent record while setting out priorities for the coming year.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Weaver said the focus would now be on building on progress made over the past decade despite a series of major challenges.

“The next 12 months are about building on the momentum created over the past decade and more,” he said.

“It has been an extremely challenging and yet productive period for Cardiff Council. We have had to deal with the pressures of austerity, Brexit, COVID and the cost-of-living crisis, while demand for Council services has continued to grow, and the needs of those we are here to help have become more complex.”

He said the council had continued to invest despite those pressures.

“Despite all of that, we have continued to deliver for the people of Cardiff, protecting vital services and investing in the city’s future – from building more than 1,500 new Council homes, the biggest Council housing programme in Cardiff in decades, to delivering world-class school facilities and driving forward major economic projects like the new indoor arena.

“Just as importantly, we’ve kept a strong focus on inclusive growth, including our commitment to the Real Living Wage.”

Setting out his priorities, Cllr Weaver said the authority would continue to focus on frontline services, housing, education and economic development.

“We will continue to protect frontline services, accelerate the delivery of new Council homes, invest further in our schools – particularly expanding provision for children and young people with Additional Learning Needs – and drive forward key transport infrastructure and major projects that will support Cardiff’s long-term economic growth.”

New Cabinet

The annual meeting also approved a new Cabinet, marking the first significant change to its make-up since a reshuffle in May 2024.

The new Cabinet includes Cllr Sarah Merry as Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Education.

Housing and Communities will be jointly led by Cllrs Lynda Thorne and Lee Bridgeman, while Investment, Employment and Inclusive Growth will be overseen by Cllrs Russell Goodway and Peter Bradbury.

Other appointments include Cllr Ed Stubbs to Waste, Street Scene and Environmental Services, Cllr Leo Thomson to Finance, Modernisation and Performance, Cllr Jennifer Burke to Culture, Leisure and Tourism, Cllr Dan De’Ath to Climate Change, Strategic Planning and Transport, Cllr Bethan Proctor to Social Justice, Cohesion and Digital, and Cllrs Ash Lister and Norma Mackie sharing responsibility for Social Services.

Explaining the changes, Cllr Weaver said the Cabinet had been designed around delivery and closer alignment with the council’s senior management structure.

“I want to put on record my thanks for the hard work and dedication shown by my Cabinet colleagues over the past two years and more.

“The newly appointed Cabinet is designed to meet the priorities of the year ahead. It brings together the right experience to deliver for Cardiff at a time when the challenges remain significant.

“Just as importantly, this new Cabinet closely aligns with the Council’s recently restructured senior management team, ensuring strong collaboration and clear accountability.”