New leads emerge after image released in reservoir death mystery

Detectives investigating the discovery of a man’s body in a mid Wales reservoir say they are pursuing dozens of new lines of enquiry following the release of a reconstructed facial image.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police said they had received between 50 and 70 reports in the days after publishing a digitised image of the unidentified man last week, with further information continuing to come in.

The image was created in collaboration with Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University in a bid to help identify the man, whose body was found in October 2024.

Police said every piece of information is being assessed and prioritised as part of ongoing enquiries by Powys CID and the force’s Major Crime Team.

Detective Inspector Anthea Ponting, who is leading the investigation, said the response from the public had been significant.

She said reports received so far have ranged from specific names to more general information, adding that all leads will be examined to determine whether further action is required.

Officers have established that the man was aged between 30 and 60, around 6ft tall and of white European descent. He was found wearing an extra-large Zone 3 Agile wetsuit, but no other personal belongings were recovered.

It is believed he had been in the water for approximately 12 weeks before he was discovered.

Police have carried out extensive enquiries over the past 16 months, including checks with forces across the UK and overseas, as well as searches of DNA, fingerprint and dental records. Despite these efforts, his identity remains unknown.

Priority

DI Ponting said the priority remains identifying the man so he can be reunited with any family or loved ones.

Officers are continuing to appeal for information, particularly from anyone who visited the reservoir between July and October 2024 or who may recognise the description.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dyfed-Powys Police online via the public portal, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or visiting their website.