New legal pathway launched to support Wales’ veterans and military families

A new collaboration between a Cardiff law firm and a leading veterans support organisation aims to make it easier for former service personnel in Wales to access specialist legal guidance.

Robertsons Solicitors, one of Wales’ longest-established legal practices, has partnered with the Veterans Welfare Group (VWG) to create a dedicated Military and Veterans legal service. The initiative is designed to offer clearer routes to advice for those living with the long-term impact of military service.

The move comes at a time when many veterans report feeling lost in complex administrative systems when seeking help with injury claims, service-related illness, employment issues or family matters. For some, navigating these processes alone can delay access to the support they are legally entitled to.

Wales has one of the highest proportions of Armed Forces veterans in the UK, with an estimated 115,000 people having served. For many, the transition to civilian life is challenging, particularly when dealing with injury, trauma, or the administrative legacy of service.

The new partnership aims to reduce barriers by offering a single, joined-up route for referrals from the Veterans Welfare Group. Instead of being passed between organisations, veterans will be able to access practical guidance from a Welsh legal team experienced in handling sensitive, service-related cases.

At the centre of the initiative is the Veterans Welfare Group, whose frontline work supporting Service Members, Service Leavers and Veterans, particularly those affected by military-related illness and workplace injury, has shaped the service being built.

Working in partnership with Veterans Welfare Group, Robertsons has established a dedicated Workplace Illness department led by Associate Director Lyndsey Gordon Webb to provide a specialist point of contact for complex cases.

A Welsh solution to a Welsh need

Although national support systems exist, many veterans in Wales have expressed concerns about communication gaps and a lack of region-specific guidance.

This collaboration aims to address that by offering:

Clearer routes to legal advice for Welsh veterans and their families

Support for service-related injury and workplace illness claims

Advice on family law, employment rights and compensation pathways

Help understand medical discharge and similar processes that are often confusing

Access to ongoing rehabilitation support

Guidance on finding continued employment after service

Both organisations say the goal is improved outcomes and a greater sense of dignity for those seeking help, ensuring that Welsh veterans are not left to navigate complex processes alone.

As a Welsh law firm with deep roots in Cardiff, Robertsons says the partnership reflects its commitment to supporting communities across the country.

“For us, this is not simply the creation of a new department. It is an acknowledgement of the needs of a group who have given so much to Wales,” the firm said. “Our aim is to make it easier and less stressful for veterans and their families to get clear answers and understand what support is available.”

The Veterans Welfare Group welcomed the collaboration, saying that more structured routes to legal advice will allow its support teams to connect people with the right help more efficiently.

The new service is available immediately, with plans to expand educational resources and outreach for veterans across Wales.

Veterans, serving personnel and family members seeking guidance can contact Robertsons to discuss available options, potential costs and next steps.