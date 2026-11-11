New library box brings free books to north Wales community

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new community book-sharing box has opened in north Wales, allowing residents to borrow, exchange and donate books for free as part of an initiative supported by local businesses and schools.

The library box in Borras Park, organised by local councillor Debbie Wallice, was officially unveiled on Friday 6 November at a community event.

Residents have also rallied behind the project by donating books to help stock the library, with people encouraged to take a book, enjoy it and return or exchange it for another.

The new box, which was paid for using equal £500 donations from joint sponsors, Wrexham-based JCB and Wockhardt, aims to make reading more accessible, while creating a simple way for neighbours to share books and encourage a love of reading among younger generations.

Local Councillor for Borras Park, Debbie Wallice said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see our new community library open in Borras Park. It’s a simple idea, but one that I hope will bring a lot of enjoyment to local children, families and residents.

“This has been a real community effort, from JCB and Wockhardt generously supporting the project to local residents donating books and our schools getting involved in the unveiling.

“The library belongs to the community, so I’d encourage everyone to make use of it. Pick up a book, discover something new and, if you can, leave one behind for somebody else to enjoy.”

Fiona Hughes from JCB Transmissions said: “We’re delighted to support a project that will make a positive difference to families in Borras Park. As a local employer, it’s fantastic to see businesses, schools and residents coming together to create something that the whole community can enjoy.”

Gill Skelding from Wockhardt added: “Wockhardt is proud to support this fantastic community initiative. Reading can inspire, educate and bring people together, and we hope the newlibrary will be enjoyed by children and residents across Borras Park for many years to come.”

The unveiling brought together members of the community alongside pupils and staff from Borras Park School and Barkers Lane School, marking the start of a new shared resource for the area.

Cllr Debbie Wallice encouraged residents to continue supporting the library by donating good-quality books and helping to keep its shelves stocked for others to enjoy.