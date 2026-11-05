New licensing scheme proposed after inspections find HMO failings

Nation.Cymru staff

A new licensing scheme for shared homes is being proposed after inspections found 84% of properties covered by an earlier scheme needed improvements.

Cardiff Council has opened a consultation on additional licensing for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) in Plasnewydd, where around three-quarters of HMOs fall outside national mandatory licensing requirements.

The proposals would allow the council to license and inspect smaller shared properties that would otherwise not receive regular inspections.

A previous scheme ended on December 31, 2025. A council review found it had helped improve housing conditions and management, but problems remained in some properties.

Since 2021, 878 properties were licensed under that scheme. Inspections found that 84% required work to meet the required standards.

The council reported a 39% reduction in serious housing hazards and a 76% reduction in properties needing fire safety improvements. It also said fewer prohibition orders, which restrict the use of unsafe accommodation, were needed.

Plasnewydd has the second-largest private rented sector in Cardiff, with more than 5,300 registered rental properties and a growing number of HMOs.

The council said the area continued to generate high levels of housing complaints, waste-related concerns and enforcement activity involving privately rented homes.

Councillor Lynda Thorne, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “The previous scheme made a real difference in improving housing conditions and safety for tenants in Plasnewydd. We saw significant reductions in serious housing hazards, fire safety concerns and unsafe accommodation.

“However, many HMOs in the area are still not covered by mandatory licensing and would not receive regular inspections without an additional licensing scheme. Introducing a new scheme would help ensure tenants continue to live in safe, well-managed homes, while supporting wider efforts to tackle issues such as waste management and antisocial behaviour.”

Residents, tenants, landlords, letting agents and other interested parties can respond to the consultation until December 31, 2026.

Cllr Thorne added: “We now want to hear from tenants, landlords, residents and other interested parties. I would encourage anyone with an interest in housing in Plasnewydd to read the consultation information and share their views before the consultation closes.”

The consultation documents and questionnaire are available on the Shared Regulatory Services website.

Paper copies can be requested by emailing [email protected] or calling 0300 123 6696. Requests must be made at least 10 days before the consultation closes to allow time for delivery and return.