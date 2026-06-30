New long-distance coach to connect north and south Wales

A new coach service linking north and south Wales which will launch this autumn is expected to cut journey times by more than an hour.

The long-distance coach will operate daily between Bangor and Carmarthen, linking communities along the west coast. The Welsh Government said the service would improve access to jobs, education, healthcare and tourism.

The service will stop at Bangor Rail Station, Caernarfon, Porthmadog Rail Station, Dolgellau (Eldon Square), Machynlleth, Aberystwyth University, Aberystwyth Bus Station, Aberaeron and Carmarthen Rail Station.

Deputy Transport Minister, Mark Hooper said: “We promised in our 100-day plan that we would prepare to launch a new coach service linking the north of Wales with the south of Wales and I’m delighted to confirm that plans are well underway to introduce this service in the autumn.

“For decades, many rural communities have been ill-served by public transport, but this new coach service is the first step in improving connectivity between the north and the south of Wales.

“The service will connect key regional centres, running alongside and enhancing existing services, including TrawsCymru, the rural bus network, and Fflecsi to deliver an integrated, multi-modal transport network across Wales.”

As well as improving connectivity the service will also open-up sustainable tourism to destinations, including Eryri National Park, the Llŷn Peninsula and Cardigan Bay, while providing a low-carbon alternative to the car.

A £2m investment has been confirmed in the Supplementary Budget which will cover the cost of running the service for one year, developing an online booking system and promotion around the service.

Eight coaches have already been purchased to run the service.

Transport for Wales will use the coming months to develop the service in line with the wider ‘T Network’ – an integrated transport network for Wales.

Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport & Integration, said: “This new coach service is the result of a huge amount of work by teams across Transport for Wales, working closely with partners and drawing on insight from our Network North Wales programme to design a service that truly meets the needs of communities.

“By linking key towns and communities along the west coast, we’re creating faster, more reliable connections for work, education and leisure.

“The new service is a key step in building the T Network, Welsh Government’s vision for a fully integrated public transport system for Wales, strengthening the TrawsCymru network, helping to deliver a more joined-up, multi-modal offer and making it easier for people to travel sustainably with seamless connections to rail and local bus services.”

Funding for this service was announced in the First Supplementary Budget last week, alongside £8m for extending the £1 bus fare for all young people aged 5-21 years.

This funding will extend the scheme for a further seven months allowing more younger people to access cheaper bus fares until 31 March 2027.