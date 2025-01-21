New-look Downing Street briefing room makes TV debut after £80,000 revamp

Sir Keir Starmer has held his first press conference in the Downing Street briefing room after up to £80,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on a “politically neutral” refurbishment.

The room, in 9 Downing Street, was redecorated during December and the Prime Minister used it on Tuesday morning to make his statement on the Southport atrocity.

The blue panels which had formed the backdrop to the press conference stage have been replaced with wood panels with inlaid lighting.