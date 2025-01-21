New-look Downing Street briefing room makes TV debut after £80,000 revamp
Sir Keir Starmer has held his first press conference in the Downing Street briefing room after up to £80,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on a “politically neutral” refurbishment.
The room, in 9 Downing Street, was redecorated during December and the Prime Minister used it on Tuesday morning to make his statement on the Southport atrocity.
The blue panels which had formed the backdrop to the press conference stage have been replaced with wood panels with inlaid lighting.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman has previously described the changes as a “one-off refresh” “to restore the room to a politically neutral setting”.
“The panelling restores the room back to its original state,” the spokesman said. “The cost is obviously a fraction of what the previous administration spent on the room.”
It is understood the cost of the revamp amounted to less than £80,000.
It previously served as the courtroom for the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council before it moved to the Supreme Court building in 2009.
