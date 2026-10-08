New men’s choir raises more than £6,000 ahead of charity concert

Nation.Cymru staff

A men’s choir formed just weeks ago has raised more than £6,000 for Prostate Cymru ahead of its first gala concert.

The Cardiff-based Men United in Song choir brings together 40 men, many of whom have never sung in a choir before.

They began rehearsing in September and are learning a selection of songs over nine weeks before performing at the Dora Stoutzker Hall at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama on October 31.

Some members are living with prostate cancer or have been affected by the disease through others. Alongside fundraising, the project aims to raise awareness of prostate cancer and the importance of early diagnosis.

Project leader Guy Edwards said the choir followed a model used elsewhere, but he believed this was the first time it had been tried in Cardiff.

With a few weeks remaining before the concert, he said: “It’s amazing what the men have achieved in such a short time – they have all been working really hard to get this ready.”

The choir will be joined on stage by Côr Meibion De Cymru, which is hosting the event. Members of its Cardiff rehearsal group have also been acting as “buddies” to help the new singers prepare.

The concert will feature Welsh National Opera tenor Ceri Heddwyn Davies as principal soloist, alongside soprano Lauren Elizabeth Williams and baritone Connor Horton.

BBC broadcaster Garry Owen will compere the evening, with music directed by D Huw Rees and Siân Gwawr Davies as principal accompanist.

The singers hope to increase their fundraising total before the performance, which begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12–£17 and are available through the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama website. Donations can be made through the choir’s fundraising page.

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