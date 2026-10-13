New Men’s Shed offers space to talk and tackle practical projects

Nation.Cymru staff

A new Men’s Shed has opened at a community growing project, offering men a place to work on practical tasks and talk about their mental health.

The shed at Cae Felin, near Morriston Hospital in Swansea, is open to male NHS staff and men from the wider community.

A £1,800 grant from Swansea Council has paid for tools and equipment for the repurposed shed, where activities will include building compost and propagation shelters, maintaining tools and installing irrigation equipment.

The seven-acre Cae Felin Community Supported Agriculture project is based on Swansea Bay University Health Board land. Staff and volunteers grow crops, plant trees and create wildlife habitats.

William Beasley, a consultant upper gastrointestinal surgeon at Morriston Hospital and a director at Cae Felin, said the funding had also helped create a comfortable environment to support men’s wellbeing.

“By working closely with the health board’s Occupational Health and Staff Wellbeing team, the men’s shed is available for male NHS staff, although our doors will be open to all men in our community,” he said.

Alongside maintenance and growing tasks, there will be time for conversation.

“We will ensure there is plenty of time for men to talk over a cuppa and biscuits. We will be further supported by the UK Men’s Shed Association as part of the wider Men’s Shed network.”

The health board’s Men’s Health Group already visits Cae Felin and will now use the shed during its sessions.

Mathew Tidball, allied health professions lead for occupational health and staff wellbeing, said members had taken part in harvesting, planting and landscaping.

“Spending time in a relaxed outdoor environment has encouraged conversation, social connection and a sense of achievement, all of which can have a positive impact on wellbeing,” he said.

Paul Dunning, professional head of staff health and wellbeing, said the shed could help staff working in demanding environments.

“Evidence suggests that Men’s Sheds are particularly effective in engaging men who may be reluctant to access traditional support services, helping to challenge the stigma that still exists around men’s mental health and creating opportunities for peer support and improving psychological wellbeing.”

For more information, email [email protected].

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.