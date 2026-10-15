New mental health café opens offering immediate support to young people

Nation.Cymru staff

A new crisis prevention café offering drop-in mental health and wellbeing support to children and young people in Wales is now open.

With no referrals and no waiting lists involved, Y Stryd in Llanelli town centre allows young people to simply walk in and get the mental health support they need.

Opened by Llanelli Mind on World Mental Health Day, its launch follows a £200,000 fundraising effort involving more than 70 local businesses and hundreds of people from across the community.

The space created at Y Stryd as a result will function like an ordinary café with additional sensory facilities on offer in a safe environment, and where staff are trained and available to talk to people aged between 11 and 24 at any time.

Llanelli Mind Deputy CEO Freddie Newton-Evans and the team were joined by supporters from Castell Howell Foods Ltd, housing association Beacon Cymru Group, property developer Edenstone Homes and others to celebrate the opening, alongside local fundraisers and young people who helped inform the space too.

Chris Ferrier, Community Engagement and Fundraising Officer at Llanelli Mind, also played a key role in bringing the project to fruition and said: “This building has been brought to life by the community, and it will be for the community. The kindness that exists within these walls is extraordinary.

“I’ve no doubt that many children within Carmarthenshire will be supported to thrive in future because of Y Stryd, and the services it is now able to offer.”

Community fundraising activities completed since Llanelli Mind got the keys to the new site in February 2025 include the Welsh Three Peaks, charity walks, half marathons, 24-hour Hyrox events, 100-mile walks, black tie gala nights, a festive fun run and golf days.

Its opening comes after the previous Welsh Government committed to introducing an Open Access model for mental health support in Wales back in 2025 – meaning people seeking help would receive same day support without the need for a referral.

Mind Cymru, which is now calling on the current Welsh Government to fulfil this commitment across all parts of Wales, says Y Stryd stands to serve as a powerful example of how accessing support early on in a person’s mental health journey can make a significant difference in the long run.

Access to mental health support

Tom Boyce, Head of Networks (Wales) at Mind Cymru, said: “Everyone should have access to mental health support that makes them feel seen – and that first conversation should be easy and immediate.

“Y Stryd will do just that and is another great example of the ongoing commitment from local Minds across Wales to open their doors to whoever is in need.”

“We can’t congratulate the team at Llanelli Mind, local businesses and people within the wider community who came together to make it happen enough. It really is an incredible achievement.”

For more information on Y Stryd opening times and services follow y.stryd on Instagram here or contact Llanelli Mind at www.llanelli-mind.org.uk

Mind also provides dedicated mental health and wellbeing resources, coping tips, and guidance for young people aged 11–18 through its Mind for Young People portal here.

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