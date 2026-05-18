New microbrewery and cider maker promises rural jobs boost

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A microbrewery that also produces cider is promising to support rural employment as well as attracting younger people from urban areas.

Sobremesa Drinks is having to relocate from its base near the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park to rural Monmouthshire and has been given permission to set up in a vacant former equestrian barn.

It also intend creating a a new Welsh Heritage Orchard to support its cider producetion while waste from the microbrewery can be used to feed cattle on the farm

It will operate the microbrewery and cidery to produce bottle and keg-conditioned drinks for sale and distribution across the county and internationally while it has also been given the go-ahead for a shop, tap room and tasting room at Little Llandeilo Farm on the outskirts of Llanddewi Rhydderch, around three miles east of Abergavenny.

The application stated the new orchard, and feeding waste to cattle, demonstrate a “clear link” to the existing business and sustaining employment and the rural economy.

The firm, currently based near Talgarth on the northern edge of the national park, has one full-time worker but expects to employ an additional two part time staff at its new base.

Applicant Ben Morgan, of Little Llandeilo Farm, was granted change of use planning permission under Monmouthshire County Council’s fast track approval process and the microbrewery is a tenant of his farming business.

A new outside toilet and a new sewage package treatment plant is also required to accommodate the change of use of the barn.

Council planning officer Kate Bingham stated in her report which approved the application the business has had to leave its base in Powys before this spring and said: “The expansion to a larger site will provide rural employment retaining local people alongside bringing young people from urban areas.”

Cywain, a Welsh Government-funded programme to support food and drink producers, said it has been supporting Sobremesa since 2022 and it has attended trade shows with it and has increased its turnover and “is committed to operating a sustainable and successful business in rural Wales.”

Ms Bingham’s report stated: “The area for tasting the produce made on site, tours and pre-booked tasting sessions is considered to be ancillary to the main use of the barn as a microbrewery provided that the scale remains as proposed in this application.”

A condition will also prevent the change of use of the barn for other industrial purposes.

Ms Bingham also said concerns raised by Gobion Fawr Community Council, over wastewater, were addressed by the application and the new package treatment plant meets regulator Natural Resources Wales’ requirements while no HGV deliveries are anticipated, meaning the council’s request for a construction traffic management plan wasn’t necessary.