New minister for local government, housing and planning sets out priorities for the seventh Senedd term

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Wales’ new housing minister has said everyone in Wales should have a “safe, warm home” – but admitted “this most basic of needs is out of reach for thousands of people”.

Answering questions from colleagues in the Senedd on Tuesday June 9, Siân Gwenllian set out her priorities – including protecting renters, strengthening local government, and creating a new national development body.

The Gwynedd Maldwyn MS committed to a new “package of measures” to protect private renters in Wales and “ensure fair rents are set so the price of renting a home is as affordable as possible”.

Ms Gwenllian vowed to ensure local authorities are in the “strongest position possible” to achieve this, and outlined plans to establish Unnos – a new national development body tasked with increasing Wales’ social housing supply.

“I am determined to turn ambition into action, delivering the homes people need along with the resilient public services that communities rely on”, she said.

“Together, we will build a fairer Wales where everyone has security and opportunity, a roof above their heads, and vibrant communities to live in.”

“Another quango”

However, Ms Gwenllian’s shadow cabinet counterpart, Reform’s Francesca O’Brien, challenged plans for “another quango” – and hit out at the Labour government’s housebuilding record.

She said: “The Federation of Master Builders have been sounding the alarm in Wales for years. The Government didn’t listen.”

“If the planning system is so broken that you need a brand-new arm’s-length body just to navigate it, then you should fix that broken system first, surely?

“Until we see the detail on this proposed arm’s-length body, I’ll reserve judgment.

“However, let me be clear: this must not become another layer of bureaucracy.”

Ms Gwenllian agreed with Ms O’Brien’s description of a “housing crsis” and said: “The crisis, for me, is clearly highlighted in the numbers of people who are in temporary accommodation.

“As we speak today, there are children on the way home from school to spend evenings in B&B accommodation, in a small room where there are no facilities for cooking, no room to do their homework. That is the reality of the crisis that we are facing.”

Concerns about the proposed Unnos were also raised by Labour’s Jane Bryant and Peter Fox from the Welsh Conservatives.

Ms Bryant, who represents Casnewydd Islwyn, said: “It would be good to know in what way the establishment of quangos cuts bureaucracy and boosts our economy.”

Responding, Ms Gwenllian reiterated her belief that an arm’s-length body like Unnos was needed to increase the speed of delivery in the housing sector.

Local government funding

Drawing attention to the work done by the previous Labour administration, Ms Bryant, who is Labour’s housing spokesperson, quizzed the cabinet minister on her commitments.

Ms Bryant said: “The funding formula is based on a complex mix of indicators, and work was ongoing to update some of those indicators. It would be really good to understand whether that work will continue at pace, or whether it will be stopped while there is a review of the funding formula.”

Ms Gwenllian confirmed that the Plaid administration will be looking at how the funding formula could be reformed, and will be continuing with the work started by Welsh Labour.

Social homes

Conservative MS Mr Fox pressed Ms Gwenllian on how the government planned to achieve its target of 20,000 social homes by 2030 – noting that the previous Labour administration failed to meet their similar target.

He said: “As it stands, one in every 14 households are waiting for a social home, which means that at the current rate, it would take 35 years to meet that demand.

“Your pledge for a home for all is very much welcome, but the previous Welsh Government failed on its 2021 manifesto commitment… to deliver those 20,000 new low-carbon social homes for rent by the end of the Senedd.

“You’ve said today that you will create 20,000 new social homes by 2030. What makes you so sure that you can meet this target when the previous government failed?”

In response Ms Gwenllian acknowledged the “better position” the Plaid administration starts with thanks to the work of the previous Labour government in delivering social homes.

She said: “There are homes that are currently in the pipeline, and there are plans for developing more of them. But we do have to find funding methods that are innovative, and there are models out there that we will be looking at.

“Unnos will provide that vehicle for us to be looking seriously at the long-term barriers and long-term planning issues, and the need for the funding to be allocated on a long-term basis to deliver on that.”

“Unacceptable circumstances”

The minister also faced questions on how she will address youth homelessness.

Questioning Ms Gwenllian, Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds highlighted figures from the Children’s Commissioner for Wales, which found housing and homelessness were among children’s top priorities.

Ms Dodds said: “We heard from children about insecure and unsuitable accommodation, lack of adapted or accessible housing for disabled children, poor housing conditions, including damp, mould and overcrowding.

“I also wanted to touch base on those children in our care. We know that a quarter of children leaving our care find themselves homeless.”

She asked the what work was being done to support children, including children in care, and listen to their views and experiences.

In response, Ms Gwenllian said she is creating an action plan to align with the legislation to tackle homelessness, including child homelessness.

She also noted that importance of working with organisations designed to support families before they become homeless, helping them out of homelessness, and ensuring they do not face those struggles again.

She said: “Children are at the heart of that work. I don’t think anyone in this room would want us not to be doing our level best to ensure that no children live in totally unacceptable circumstances.”