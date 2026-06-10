New minister for social justice and equality sets out priorities for the seventh Senedd

Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

“Respect, solidarity, and fairness” are the values that “underpin” the new Welsh Government’s work to tackle poverty and reduce inequality, Wales’ new social justice minister has declared.

Sioned Williams, who is also Deputy First Minister, outlined her priorities in the Senedd on Tuesday June 9.

Addressing Senedd Members, she said: “We’ve often had to fight for the fairness too often denied us.

“These are the values the people of Wales voted for in electing a Plaid Cymru government, and they are now the foundations that underpin our work to reduce poverty, tackle inequality and build fairer, safer and more united communities.”

As part of her new cabinet role, Ms Williams has responsibility over areas such as children’s and young people’s rights, early years childcare and play policy, equality and human rights, and the new Cynnal payment – Plaid Cymru’s proposed weekly child benefit payment in Wales.

Bringing her speech to a close, Ms Williams said: “My priorities are tightly and clearly focused on the pressures people living in Wales face, the support they need and the kind of nation we want to build together.

“I look forward to working across government with our many partners from the public, third and private sectors, and with members across this Senedd, to deliver on that mission for Wales.”

“Huge job”

Helen Jenner, Reform’s deputy leader in Wales, challenged the Ms Williams’ plans and hit out at the government’s overseas spending.

She said: “It’s actually a refreshing change to hear Wales being prioritised, given your commitment to overseas spending such as planting trees in foreign countries and pointless vanity offices in Brussels and Beijing.

“Every child deserves the best possible start in life, and affordable childcare can play an important role in helping parents into work.”

Ms Jenner said families need “clarity”, and called on Ms Williams to outline just how the government plans to fund its universal childcare offer.

She said: “We have heard very little about how much this policy will cost, where the funding will come from, or when parents can realistically expect it to be delivered.

“The Welsh public are entitled to know the answers to those questions.”

Ms Jenner continued: “We are all aware of the financial pressures facing Wales. Local authorities are under strain, the NHS remains under enormous pressure, schools are facing difficult budget decisions, businesses continue to struggle with rising costs.

“Against that backdrop, it’s entirely reasonable to ask how a universal childcare offer of this scale will be funded.”

Describing the childcare offer as a “huge job”, the Deputy First Minister shared her confidence in the Plaid administration’s ability to deliver.

Ms Williams said: “We know that we will be able to afford this within the budget that we have.

“The Senedd then will have an opportunity to scrutinise as we make the funding decisions.

“You’ll be able to identify where our priorities are, and you’ll be able to scrutinise then how we will be reprioritising funding to pay for this policy.”

Children’s rights

Labour’s spokesperson for children, Lynne Neagle, asked about the government’s plans to improve children’s lives.

She highlighted the work undertaken by Labour in the previous Senedd, including rolling out free school meals for all primary school children, and supporting families through the school essentials grant.

Ms Neagle also asked if the Plaid administration would be incorporating the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Welsh law.

Ms Williams confirmed this would be the case, as the government develops the Human Rights Wales Bill – and acknowledged the “proud tradition” of rights-based approaches in Wales.

“Culture war”

The Deputy First Minister also clashed with both Peter Fox from the Welsh Conservatives and Reform’s Laura Anne Jones during the debate.

Mr Fox challenged Ms Williams on the government’s stance following a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Calling for the minister to outline the government’s plans, he said: “Following the recent Supreme Court ruling on the meaning of ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010, the Equality and Human Rights Commission has set out clear guidance.

“But we are still seeing hesitation from the Welsh Government to fully align with that position, at a time when organisations need certainty so as not to risk confusion and inconsistency. If we are serious about equality, the law must be applied clearly and consistently.”

Stating that “of course” the Welsh Government respects the decision of the Supreme Court, Ms Williams stated the government is “currently looking” at how the judgement will impact policies and responsibilities in Wales.

But she added: “We as a Welsh Government are steadfast in our commitment to inclusion. We will stand up to transphobia and all forms of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. Trans people are a valued part of our communities in Wales and they continue to be protected in law.”

Laura Anne Jones echoed the point raised by Mr Fox, describing it as “shocking” that the four Plaid MPs in Westminster backed a motion this week opposing single-sex spaces for women.

She called for the minister to “condemn” her Westminster counterparts and to amend her statement to “include safety and fairness for women and girls” as a government priority.

In response, the Deputy First Minister accused Ms Jones of “trying to attempt some kind of ‘gotcha’”, and added: “I think you are only really exposing your lack of understanding as to how government works.”

She continued: “We have made clear that we will fully abide by our legal obligations. If the code of practice is approved, we will apply it lawfully in line with our legal duties.

“But at the same time, Westminster MPs of all parties have every right to scrutinise and challenge whether that guidance gets the balance right. There is no contradiction there. That is how democracy and government work.”

Ms Williams concluded: “What is frustrating is the way that some are trying to weaponise this issue.

“Instead of offering practical solutions, we are seeing members of Reform once again trying to turn a complex, sensitive area of law into a culture war.”