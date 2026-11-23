Nation.Cymru Staff

Construction of a new sport and health innovation centre has reached a significant milestone, with the four-storey facility on track to open in 2027.

The National Institute for Sport and Health (NISH) will be dedicated to advancing health, sport, and technology innovation at its location on Sketty Lane, Swansea, where the building was recently topped off.

The 2,000m² flagship facility at the entrance to Swansea Bay Sports Park will provide space for universities, businesses and public sector organisations to work together on projects involving health, sport and technology.

Led by Swansea University, with support from the Swansea Bay City Deal, Swansea Council and local health boards, the NISH will focus on developing new technologies for sport and healthcare.

The Institute will support start-ups and scale-ups through incubation, and research and development activity, with access to facilities to develop and trial new technology, as well as specialist knowledge and data.

The new four-storey building will include:

Co-working and collaboration spaces

A Health & Wellbeing Academy

State-of-the-art Sport Simulation Suite

Innovation and incubation suites

Cutting-edge research and media facilities

The centre is set to benefit from its proximity to Singleton Hospital, Swansea University, sports training facilities and outdoor spaces including Singleton Park and Swansea Bay.

NISH is also set to drive regional economic growth through job creation and investment, and improve public health by supporting preventative and rehabilitative innovations.

‘Focal point’

Vice-Chancellor of Swansea University, Professor Paul Boyle said: “We are delighted to have reached a significant milestone for everyone involved in bringing the NISH vision to life.

“This facility will provide a focal point for pioneering health and wellbeing innovation, helping to turn world-leading research into real-world benefits for our local community and economy.

“Through the Swansea Bay City Deal and the strength of our regional partnerships, Swansea University is creating an environment where innovation can thrive, supporting jobs, skills and sustainable growth for years to come.”

Professor Keith Lloyd, NISH Director said: “Seeing the NISH building reach this important stage is a really exciting moment for us. This will be a space for researchers, businesses, healthcare professionals and the sporting community to work together and turn ideas into real-world impact. We can’t wait to welcome new partners through the door.”

Collaboration

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader and Chair of the South West Wales Corporate Joint Committee said: “This milestone is another significant step forward for both Swansea and the wider South West Wales region.

“The National Institute for Sport and Health will strengthen our reputation for innovation, create new opportunities for businesses and researchers, and help drive investment, skilled jobs and economic growth across the region.

“This is exactly the type of collaborative project that demonstrates what can be achieved when partners work together to deliver long-term benefits for our communities and economy.

“It’s another important element of the sports science park, following the creation of new facilities at King George V playing fields, a new cricket sports ground, the refurbished community stadium at St Helen’s and new arrangements for the Wales National Pool.”

Richard Jones, Director Willmott Dixon said: “Reaching this milestone is a testament to the dedication and expertise of everyone involved in the project.

“The National Institute for Sport and Health will create a unique destination where ideas can be developed, tested and translated into real-world benefits.

“We’re proud to be playing our part in delivering a facility that will help strengthen Swansea’s reputation as a centre of excellence and create opportunities for future generations.”

NISH is now accepting applications for office space rental at the site, as well as virtual membership options. Find out more here.