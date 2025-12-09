New National Park plans slammed as ‘ego project’

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Senior councillors have branded plans for a new National Park a ‘£4m ego project’ as they said there would be ‘no blank cheque’ to fund the plan.

The Executive Board of Wrexham County Borough Council has joined Powys in agreeing to formally reject the Welsh Government’s proposed Glyndŵr National Park spanning the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

And there was scathing criticism of both the Welsh Government and Natural Resources Wales for continuing to move forward with a plan that lacks public or local government support.

Cllr Hugh Jones, Lead Member for Strategic Planning and Public Protection, said the National Park plan was missing vital information around the financial implications for local authorities.

“Natural Resources Wales have failed to provide the necessary information and clarity with regard to the governance, planning policy, financial arrangements and housing,” he said.

“There’s also the problem that it has not been made clear about the cost of delivering the statutory duties that would fall upon the local authority. We have made it clear we need more information about this and this information has not been made available to us.

“What the Welsh Government are proposing, in particular what NRW are proposing, is that a number of these issues will be dealt with post-designation – which is effectively asking us to sign a blank cheque.

“We are not prepared to do that.”

Glyn Ceiriog Independent Cllr Trevor Bates slammed the whole idea.

“Why we’re discussing a £4m ego project without any guarantees I don’t know,” he said.

“The report says there would be no direct budget implications but obviously there would be. Does no-one realise that patients are dying because of the state of our NHS at the moment?

“Just look at the state of our roads, the lack of public toilets yet this proposal would add to the council’s servicing costs, the cuts being made to our education department.

“In one of the consultation meetings I attended and NRW officer leading the consultation stated that the £4m annual funding is – and I quote – ‘only the cost of a primary school’.

“There are two statutory purposes of a country park. The first, which is to be prioritised well ahead of the second aim, is to conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage of an area.

“The second, which should not compromise the first, is to promote opportunities for the public to understand and enjoy the park’s special properties.

“Sounds grand doesn’t it? But it just means tourism and nothing but tourism.

“We do need tourism and lots of our industries depend on it, but it shouldn’t be to the detriment of all else. Tourism has been prioritised in the other national park areas and wildlife has suffered a great deal.

“Chirk and Pontcysyllte Aqueduct already attract far more visitors than the area can cope with. There are traffic issues, parking issues, litter.

“At Lake Vyrnwy, which is also in the National Park area, there are far too many visitors. Despite their best efforts of the RSPB and NRW there wasn’t enough wildlife for the BBC’s Springwatch to come to film there. It’s not going to improve by encouraging more visitors.

“Existing National Parks have seen a reduction in wildlife, particularly ground nesting birds, because the focus has been on tourism. The National Park theory just isn’t working.”

Chirk South Independent Cllr Terry Evans also urged the Executive Board to reject the proposals.

‘Congested roads’

“Having lived in Chirk all my life and seen the effects of the world heritage site, I believe the National Park would attract significant visitors,” he said. “Without guaranteed upfront investment this area could face congested roads and unsafe parking.

“There will be pressure on emergency services – Wrexham Maelor Hospital cannot cope at the moment and parking there is a nightmare. We’ve also seen the Welsh Air Ambulance cut which is putting pressure on rural lives.

“Damage to footpaths, green spaces and local amenity areas – this cost would fall on the local authority and we all know our budgets are under terrific pressure at the moment.

Conservative group leader Cllr Paul Roberts, representing Erddig, worried that the voices of local people were being disregarded.

“The report says NRW considers designation is desirable for the people of Wales. Where’s the comments about the local communities,” he said. “To me it’s not about the people of Wales, it’s about the people that are actually affected.”

Llangollen Rural Independent Cllr Rondo Roberts revealed he had been to the NRW offices in Bangor to deliver public consultation responses.

“We’ve just delivered 1,021 consultation responses to Bangor – 1,018 were against the proposal and three in support,” he said.

“Money is tight and with Welsh Government cutting funding to NRW and the National Parks budget I don’t see how they can afford another one.”

One councillor asked where the voices in support of the scheme where – Bangor-is-y-Coed’s Reform Cllr Robert Ian Williams.

“There must have been people who are in favour of this,” he said. “You hear of people in other National Parks they seem to be very happy that they are living there.

“Their property values have increased but also the prestige of the area – we must welcome people to see the beauty of our county. I would have like to have heard more of those who support the idea.”

But the board backed Cllr Hugh Jones’ recommendation to refuse.

“My view is the whole process has been badly handled,” he said. “They have been speaking rather than listening.

“There is little or no evidence that they have taken on board the concerns of local communities and the evidence they have submitted so far in terms of supporting a designation is just not there and does not meet the standards that we as a local authority would require.”