New national women’s health website for Wales goes live

A national website dedicated to women’s health in Wales goes live today (Monday 16 March), designed as a one-stop site for information, support and services.

The new website, created with input from women and girls across Wales, brings together trustworthy information on a wide range of women’s health topics.

It aims to make it easier for people to find reliable, clinically verified guidance and understand what services and support are locally available to them.

Sam Perera, Network Manager at NHS Wales Performance and Improvement, said: “This website represents the months of work and collective efforts between NHS Wales Performance and Improvement, Digital Health and Care Wales, Women’s Health Research Wales at Cardiff University and other partners.

“We’re particularly grateful to the women and girls who contributed to the website throughout its development through our partner Co-production Network for Wales. Their feedback has been invaluable in shaping how information is presented, ensuring it reflects the real questions, concerns and experiences of women using health services.”

Contributors

More than 70 women across Wales including Welsh speakers, women from black and minority ethnic communities, LGBTQ+ communities, women with learning disabilities, and women from various age groups and backgrounds across all health board regions helped contribute to the website in a series of in-depth engagement sessions over 15 weeks.

Sam added: “From the feedback sessions, it was clear that women rely on the NHS as a trusted source of information and want Wales‑specific advice and local services that is available in both Welsh and English. With this in mind, we designed the website to align closely with the look and feel of other NHS Wales sites, ensuring it feels familiar and dependable.

“Participants also highlighted that many people aren’t always sure which health board area they live in, which can make it difficult to know where to turn to for support in their area. As a result, we added a postcode finder to the site, and the feedback so far has been overwhelmingly positive about this addition.

“Since the development of the NHS Wales Women’s Health Plan, women and girls have consistently told us they want their experiences to be heard and taken seriously. We are committed to making sure every woman feels listened to. Throughout the website, you’ll see quotes and statistics taken directly from women across Wales to reflect their voices.”

Plan

The website supports the delivery of the NHS Wales Women’s Health Plan, a 10-year plan designed to close the gender health gap and improve healthcare services for women and girls across Wales.

Over 4,000 women and girls contributed to the plan which covers more than 60 actions across eight priority areas, such as menstrual health, menopause, pelvic health and ageing well.

These priority areas are reflected through webpages that bring together reliable information and useful links.

There is also a section on Women’s Health Hubs, explaining the services being rolled out nationally and allowing users to search for support closer to home.

Sarah Murphy, Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, said: “We are determined to transform the way the NHS listens to and supports women and girls throughout their lives. This new website is an important step forward – it’s a dependable source of reliable information about women’s health and the services available to them.

“I welcome the strong collaboration between NHS organisations, academic partners and women to develop this website. I’m pleased to see it launched as part of our strong commitment to improving women’s healthcare.”

Resources

A comprehensive resources section is also available on the site, bringing together trusted NHS guidance, patient information, and links to specialist organisations so women can explore topics in more depth and feel better informed about their health.

Dr Jazz Walker-Baker, Clinical Lead and GP, said: “Making sure the information on the website is evidence-based, clinically checked and kept up to date has been central to its design.

“With so much online content—some of it unreliable—we wanted to create a trusted space for anyone seeking guidance on women’s health. The website isn’t just for women and girls; it’s also for partners, friends, family members and colleagues who want accurate information so they can better support the people they care about.

“While the website provides established NHS information and practical guidance on many aspects of women’s health, it should not replace speaking with a healthcare professional. If anyone has ongoing concerns about their health, they should still contact their GP or appropriate health service for personalised advice.”

Recognising that many women report not always feeling heard when seeking healthcare, the website features a devoted page offering practical tips for GP appointments. These suggestions help women prepare for consultations, communicate symptoms clearly and feel more confident advocating for their health.

‘Only the beginning’

Sam concluded: “This work only marks the beginning. We’ll continue to work closely with women and girls on how we can improve the website and we will further develop it by building on the clinical and subject matter expertise across Wales.

“We encourage users to share their experiences of the site and any suggestions by using the website’s feedback button.

“We’re also developing a webpage with the Women’s Health Research Wales at Cardiff University to promote opportunities to get involved in research, surveys and focus groups, as part of our commitment to guarantee women across Wales are listened to, involved with and supported when it comes to their health.”

Visit the NHS Wales Women’s Health website through this link.