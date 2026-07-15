New nature-friendly farming event to be held for first time

Nation.Cymru staff

A new event dedicated to nature-friendly farming in Wales will be held for the first time later this year.

The inaugural Cynefin, created by the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) Cymru in partnership with Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, will bring together farmers, policymakers, conservationists and nature enthusiasts at the Llangorse Multi-Activity Centre near Brecon for a weekend of talks, discussions, habitat walks and hands–on practical sessions, alongside live entertainment and opportunities for socialising and networking.

Inspired by the success of nature-friendly farming events elsewhere in the UK, including Groundswell in England and Northern Ireland’s Fields Good, Cynefin aims to promote a sustainable, climate-resilient future for rural Wales where nature recovery and food production go hand in hand.

Rhys Evans, NFFN Cymru manager, said: “Cynefin is a vital opportunity to celebrate all the great work farmers are doing for nature across Wales. We often hear negative headlines linking agriculture to biodiversity decline or poor water quality, but nature-friendly farming can have tremendous environmental benefits and this is a chance to share that story more widely.

“It will enable farmers to come together in a relaxed and informal setting to share their knowledge and learn more about how working with nature is not only good for our planet, but can make farms more profitable and productive while protecting them against volatile weather. We’re hoping Cynefin will help to forge strong, long-lasting relationships.”

The packed two-day programme will explore topics including the role of grazing livestock in ecosystems, the importance of trees and hedgerows on farms and how farmers can help iconic species such as the curlew thrive on their land.

Saturday’s programme focuses on land management, with sessions on soil health and a hedgerow safari before the keynote speech from well-known farmer and TV presenter Alun Elidyr. Discussions will explore how improving soil health, enhancing water quality and reducing reliance on chemical and artificial inputs such as pesticides can make farms more resilient to the changing climate and extreme weather patterns while reducing costs and exposure to volatile fossil fuel and fertiliser prices.

On Sunday, discussions will focus on how farmers can work together to make landscape-scale changes, alongside a guided walking tour of the host site.

Carla Evans, head of nature engagement and development at Montgomeryshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be part of bringing Cynefin to life and hope it will become a real celebration of farming for nature, bringing farmers of all generations together to share knowledge, experience and inspiration.

“Creating a space where tradition meets innovative ideas will strengthen the connections between people, farming and nature. Together, we can celebrate farming’s rich history and embrace the practices that will help shape a more resilient, nature-friendly future.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to come together over food and drink while also enjoying live music from Gwilym Bowen Rhys and Lo-fi Jones on the Saturday evening.

Tickets are on sale now.