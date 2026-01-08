New neighbourhood of 441 homes to be built on site of iconic Welsh factory

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

A “game changing” new neighbourhood including more than 400 homes is coming to the former site of one of Wales’ most iconic factory buildings.

The plan for the former Hoover site in Pentrebach, Merthyr, to create a new neighbourhood, including up to 441 new homes, employment land and a community hub including shops was approved by the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, January 7.

There will also be financial and professional services and food and drink businesses, a community heat hub, a metro station and transport hub including a transport interchange and parking as well as a network of open spaces including parkland, active travel routes, areas for informal recreation and sustainable drainage.

The plans involve demolition, ground reclamation and remediation and associated works including improvements to the highway network.

The report says that the Hoover factory is seen as a local landmark which operated from 1948 until 2009, after which the site has been used for warehousing and distribution.

Although the former factory is of local interest, the building does not afford statutory protection as a listed building, it adds.

The site is deemed to be brownfield in nature which requires remediation and forms part of the Hoover strategic regeneration area allocated in the Local Development Plan (LDP).

The site is 1.3km from the town centre and is made up of three parcels of land, which overall cover an area of approximately 15.93 hectares and would encompass the Hoover factory site, which is the bulk of the development area, as well as a former car park and a small area of land which was formerly used as a pumping station.

Councillor Andrew Barry said the reality of the world today is agile working and said “what better place than a house at the Hoover site?”

He mentioned the road and rail links, the Brecon Beacons, Bike Park Wales and Brecon Mountain Railway and said “What’s not to like?”

He said they have an opportunity for a “game changer” of a development” and that they need it at pace adding that it brings an opportunity to lift Merthyr out of the deprived state it has been in.

Cllr Barry said it was a “game changing” opportunity for people to come and live, work and play in Merthyr for many years to come.

Councillor Anna Williams-Price said the application is a significant change with opportunities and challenges.

She said that with the history of the Hoover site it inevitably raises questions about the loss of sports pitches and heritage assets as well as infrastructure.

She said they must strike the right balance between respecting heritage and embracing progress.

Councillor Clive Jones said this was another “really significant” application and that they all fully support new accommodation being built.

He said it is on flat land and is close to the A470 and the town centre and that it is “like a new village being built there.”

There were five representations received from the public which raise points in support of the development in principle but also highlight concerns.

They said there is a general support for the redevelopment of the brownfield land and the provision of much needed housing which would be for the benefit of the community.

But another point raised is that the Hoover building is locally listed and should be preserved, especially the facade of the Hoover building, being of an art deco appearance which contributes to the industrial and architectural heritage.

They said that the building is deemed to be of significance to the local area that reflected the past employment, innovation and community spirit of Merthyr’s history, which is a symbol of its socio and economic history.

They added that weight should be given a heritage-led regeneration of the site and measures should be put in place that seek the retention and integration of the Hoover building facade.

Concerns

There were concerns with the inclusion of a new railway station to serve the development and that the distance between the proposed station and the existing stations is too short and will adversely affect the existing passengers and station, which has already been upgraded for electrification.

Another concern was that there is no provision in the development for a new primary school and the existing schools would be unable to cope with the increased number of children

Given the number of houses being proposed, there are concerns that each property may have one or two cars and could amount to more than 900 vehicles coming in and out of the site and using the local highway network

Concerns were raised about increased traffic on the A470 and nearby roundabouts which may not have the capacity to accommodate the development.

They said disruption expected during demolition and construction phases would give rise to issues of noise, dust, emissions, pollution and potential for more road accidents especially during rush hours.

They raised the importance of providing space for wildlife and nature within the development along with the need for wildlife corridors, especially along the riverbank and around buildings with the suggestion that various ecological features be incorporated into the development.

They said that appropriate wildlife surveys should be undertaken before any demolition, particularly for protected species like bats, and for safe relocation if found and that appropriate mitigation and enhancement should also be incorporated into the development which also supported mental health and well-being.

There was also disappointment expressed over the loss of the Hoovers cricket ground with suggestions it could have been preserved.

In recommending approval, planning officers say in their report: “The development of a significant strategic regeneration site would clearly have a

positive impact on the local area and the wider objectives for the county borough.

“As the largest housing allocation within the LDP, it would help to deliver a considerable number of much needed new homes, including affordable housing provision.

“The redevelopment of former industrial land would help to regenerate the area, with the creation of a new vibrant neighbourhood that embraces placemaking principles, along with new local services and employment opportunities.

“The development would also provide better connectivity to the surrounding area, with access to new open spaces, encouragement of active travel and enhancements to the natural environment to help create a healthy place to live.”

Addressing concerns that the development does not include the provision for a new primary school and that the existing schools would be unable to cope with the increased number of children in the area, the report says that the director of education has acknowledge that plans are already being prepared to re-align school places/catchment areas in anticipation of the proposed development, being a designated strategic regeneration site.

These plans would also take into account the Dragon Parc housing development for 200 homes within Abercanaid, which is currently under construction.

The report says appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure the existing schools continue to have sufficient capacity to accommodate the development.