New net zero all-through school celebrates official opening

Monmouthshire County Council has marked a historic milestone with the official opening of the new King Henry VIII 3-19 School in Abergavenny.

The event, held on Thursday, 10 July, attended by Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Education Lynne Neagle, Monmouthshire County Council Leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, MCC Cabinet Member for Education Cllr Laura Wright, and a host of dignitaries, staff, and pupils, celebrated the completion of the first operationally net-zero carbon all-through school in Wales.

The £70 million project, jointly funded by the Welsh Government and Monmouthshire County Council under the Sustainable Communities for Learning programme and constructed by Morgan Sindall, represents a bold investment in the future of education in the region.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Laura Wright, said: “This building is more than bricks and mortar. It’s a beacon for a modern education system in Wales, designed to inspire, to nurture, and to empower our young people.”

“Remarkable investment”

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: “I was delighted to visit King Henry VIII School for the official opening and witness this remarkable investment that was made possible through our Sustainable Communities for Learning programme.

“As our first operationally net-zero carbon all-through school, not only will our learners benefit from high quality facilities, but they will also benefit from learning in a sustainable school environment. What has been achieved here is truly inspiring for our learners.”

The ceremony featured performances from pupils across all ages, showcasing the school’s through school strategy. Guests enjoyed performances from the cast of the school’s production of Les Misérables, a dance performance by pupils in Years 1 and 2, as well as performances from the Primary Phase and All-Age Choirs.

Adding to the celebration, Monmouthshire County Council was recently named “Client of the Year” at the Constructing Excellence in Wales Awards, held at Celtic Manor on 20 June.

The award recognised the council’s exemplary leadership and collaborative approach throughout the King Henry VIII project. Judges praised the council’s unwavering focus on quality, sustainability, and community impact, noting that the project sets a benchmark for public sector delivery.

As winners of the Welsh award, the council will now represent Wales at the UK-wide Constructing Excellence National Awards later this year.

“Honour”

Monmouthshire County Council’s Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, noted: “It’s an honour to be named as ‘Client of the Year’. As a council, we wanted to ensure that this project not only delivered a building for the next few years, but one that will shape education within the town and county for generations to come.

“The award highlights our dedication to achieving this, and we look forward to representing Wales at the UK National awards.”

Phase two of the project, which includes the completion of the playing fields and the energy centre, is scheduled for completion by April 2026.

