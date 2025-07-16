New network of galleries created to improve access to Wales’ artistic heritage

A new network of art galleries has been created in a bid to make Wales’ unique and rich artistic heritage more accessible to communities.

CELF, the national contemporary art gallery for Wales, will widen access to artworks in the national collection as part of a new partnership with Amgueddfa Cymru, The National Library of Wales and the Arts Council of Wales.

The scheme will enable communities to further explore the national collection, drawing upon the contemporary collections of Amgueddfa Cymru and The National Library of Wales, and through the commissioning of practising artists.

Investment

Supported by funding from the Welsh Government and facilitated by the Arts Council of Wales, over the past 18 months CELF has run a programme of investment in the existing infrastructure of nine partner art galleries.

These galleries include Aberystwyth Arts Centre, the Glynn Vivian Art Gallery in Swansea, Mostyn in Llandudno, Newport Museum and Art Gallery, Oriel Davies in Newtown, Oriel Myrddin in Carmarthen, Oriel Plas Glyn y Weddw in Llanbedrog, Ruthin Craft Centre and Storiel in Bangor.

Independent Chair of CELF, Mandy Williams Davies, said: “Wales has a unique and rich artistic heritage. Contemporary art can help us confront the big questions about who we are as a nation, what’s important to us and where we’re going.

“Contemporary works from the national collection will be loaned and exhibited across this network and artists’ commissions and outreach activity has already been engaging communities locally and nationally.

“By reshaping access to contemporary art across Wales, CELF aims to make contemporary art a stronger part of everyday life and wellbeing.”

Award winning

Over the past year, CELF initiatives and exhibitions have already been running across Wales – such as the award-winning Teulu project at Aberystwth Arts Centre, and Carreg Ateb: Vision or Dream? exhibition at Mostyn in Llanduno.

Last September, a trail of new craft commissions through the centre of Cardigan, brought artists, families and communities together to celebrate and interpret objects from the national collection.

Ffion Rhys at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, one of the CELF partner galleries, said: “Aberystwyth Arts Centre is proud to be part of the CELF initiative, which enables us to bring the national collection of contemporary art closer to our audiences. We believe the arts should be for all, and CELF helps us realise that vision.

“Thanks to the funding, we’ve upgraded our air handling and lighting systems creating the ideal environment to host important works and expanded our learning and outreach team to engage new communities.

“As a gallery without a collection of our own, the commissioning fund has been a game-changer, enabling us to support Welsh artists in creating new work. Our first CELF exhibition, Teulu/Family, was co-curated by four families and focused on developing our family audiences. We’re grateful to everyone who made this possible.”

Browse

With additional funding from Welsh Government, CELF has also overseen an extensive digitisation project, involving digitisation of over 30,000 artworks from the national collection at Amgueddfa Cymru and The National Library of Wales.

This will allow the public the oppotuniay to browse, learn, and be inspired by thousands of artworks.

Head of Art at Amgueddfa Cymru, Ceri Jones, said: “The digital platform will allow people to look behind the scenes, offering insights into artworks, the artists who’ve created them and the stories and places that have inspired them.

“We can hear from artists commissioned by CELF, such as Angharad Pearce Jones and Geraint Ross Evans.

“We can also read CELF features commissioned with partners such as that with Bardd Plant Cymru that enabled school children from Cwm Rhondda to

Llangefni to create poetry in response to artworks in the collection by artists including Mike Perry, Caroline Walker and Donald Rodney.”

Collection

Minister for Culture, Skills & Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant said: “The national collection belongs to everyone in Wales.

“This unique model will allow people to explore the collection in their local communities.

“The new digital platform will also ensure more people across Wales, the UK, and internationally can access the national collection anytime, anywhere and anyway they choose.

“We fully support CELF’s vision to foster new relationships and opportunities within the visual arts community, ensuring that contemporary art becomes a stronger part of the health and wellbeing of communities.”

