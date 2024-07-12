New Older People’s Commissioner announced

The First Minister has announced the appointment of Rhian Bowen-Davies as the new Older People’s Commissioner for Wales

Rhian is recognised as an expert chair of Domestic Homicide Reviews involving older people and was Wales’ first National Adviser for Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence. She will take up the post in September, when Heléna Herklots’ term as Commissioner comes to an end.

In 2008, Wales became the first country in the world to appoint an Older People’s Commissioner. The Commissioner has a range of legal powers to help safeguard and promote the interests of older people.

Age-friendly nation

The role includes:

promoting awareness of the rights and interests of older people

challenging discrimination against older people

promoting best practice in the treatment of older people

reviewing legislation affecting the interests of older people

First Minister Vaughan Gething said: “Our shared vision is of a Wales that enables people to live and age well, where ageism does not limit people’s potential in their later years.

“I’m pleased to appoint Rhian to the role, who will bring with her extensive experience in shaping policy and driving forward improvements to be a strong advocate for older people.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to Heléna Herklots, whose work, particularly during the pandemic, enabled the voices of some of the most marginalised people to be heard and to influence policy for the better.”

Rhian Bowen-Davies said: “It is an honour and a privilege to be offered the opportunity to serve as the Older People’s Commissioner for Wales.

“Working with and on behalf of older people, I’m looking forward to increasing awareness and understanding, upholding and promoting rights and addressing inequality.

“Together we will ensure our voices are heard at a local, regional and national level to realise the vision to make Wales an age-friendly nation.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

