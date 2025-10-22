New online map reveals which UK roads have 20mph speed limits

A new online map has revealed for the first time which roads across the United

Kingdom are subject to a 20mph speed limit.

The new online map was created using analysis by transport data experts Insight Warehouse.

It’s free to access and allows anyone to see how speed limits vary in their area compared to others.

The results – provided at country, regional and local level – show that of the UK’s towns over 30% of roads are now subject to a 20mph speed limit, rather than the traditional 30mph one.

A spokesperson for Insight Warehouse said: “We have worked on the national map of speed limits for over a decade; improving the data coverage, quality, and timeliness to achieve this highly-detailed map.

“This is the first time a full nationwide analysis of speed limits has been undertaken by anyone. This data is already used by car manufacturers, technology companies, and the insurance sector to improve safety and lower premiums – now the results make the public aware of how their roads compare to others elsewhere in Great Britain.”

Contrast

Key results from the research shows that Wales has led the way in terms of adopting lower speed limits following the widespread, but not blanket change, in urban speed limits.

This analysis shows that just over 90% of urban roads in Wales are now set at 20mph, a complete contrast to the West Midlands where just less than 10% ofurban roads are at that lower limit.

Wales’ 20mph default speed limit proved unpopular at first with a record breaking Senedd petition signed by almost half a million people calling for the policy to be scrapped.

However, since the default speed limit was lowered from 30 to 20mph in September 2023, 900 fewer people have been injured on Welsh roads.

Lower rates

Progress has been made in London too with more than half of all urban roads subject to lower limits, and the North-West of England is following closely with over 45% of roads at 20mph.

There are some regions where, like the West Midlands, there has been lower rates of adoption of20mph.

The East, East Midlands and South East of England all have adoption rates that are less than half the UK average.

Across the roads analysed, 30.2% by length were set to 20mph, with 30mph roads making up 67.7% of urban road speed limits.

In terms of traffic miles driven, the figures are much lower with only around 21.2% of urban journeys taking place on roads with the lower speed limit.

This shows that implementation of lower speed limits has historically been on low-flow, residential roads rather than busy connector roads where a higher speed limit might be more appropriate if there are safety measures to protect vulnerable road users.

When calculated based on population, researchers have estimated that around 19.1m people now live in neighbourhoods with a 20mph limit.