New online service will allow crime victims to track cases

Nation.Cymru staff

Victims of crime will be able to track the progress of their cases online using a new service launched by two Welsh police forces.

South Wales Police and Gwent Police have introduced a secure online portal allowing victims to receive updates about investigations without having to contact officers for information.

The service will allow people to log in to see what has happened in their case, what is expected to happen next and receive notifications as an investigation progresses.

The forces said the system was intended to reduce the uncertainty and frustration victims can experience while waiting for information about their case.

It will be optional and is intended to complement rather than replace direct contact between victims and police officers.

The portal will not be used in every case, including where safeguarding concerns, vulnerability or other circumstances mean more personal contact is considered appropriate.

South Wales Police Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said: “We are committed to keeping victims informed and supported while their case is being investigated.

“This portal improves how we keep people informed, providing clearer, timelier information and greater confidence in what’s happening with their case.

“It puts people first, making communication simpler, more transparent and more responsive, while recognising how important it is for victims to feel informed, reassured and supported.

“The portal complements, rather than replaces, personal contact with officers. Victims can still speak directly with us as they always have, and the service is entirely optional, allowing individuals to choose how and when they receive updates.”

Gwent Police Chief Constable Mark Hobrough said uncertainty about the progress of an investigation could add to the stress experienced by victims.

He said: “For many people, not knowing what’s happening with their crime report can add stress at what is already a difficult time, but victims should always feel informed about their case and be reassured that our officers are carrying out a quality investigation.

“This portal is another way for us to keep people updated in a clearer, more convenient way, while still making sure personal support remains at the heart of what we do.

“It’s about giving victims control over their updates, more confidence and a better connection with officers.”

Support

Where the portal is not considered appropriate, officers will continue to provide updates and support directly.

Both forces said they would also continue working with victim support services and community organisations.

People using the new portal are being encouraged to provide feedback as the service develops.

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