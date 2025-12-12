New operating model backed for miners’ institute

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Senior councillors have endorsed a new model for running the iconic Blackwood Miners’ Institute, which the local authority believes has “taken a major step towards securing the long-term future” of the cultural venue.

The ’Stute was saved from being ‘mothballed’ under council cost-cutting measures at the start of the year, and following widespread public opposition.

Since then, the council’s cabinet has agreed to look at other ways of running the venue it was subsidising by £350,000 annually.

This week, the cabinet met to approve a proposal for a new management model that will see an established operator – yet to be selected – take over its day-to-day running.

The council will retain ownership of the building under these new arrangements.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, the council leader, said: “I’m pleased that cabinet has endorsed the next phase of work to secure a strong and sustainable future for Blackwood Miners’ Institute.

“By approving these proposals, we are taking clear and positive steps to protect this important venue for the community and ensure it continues to thrive for years to come.”

At the cabinet meeting, Dr Bethan Ryland, the lead officer for the institute’s transition project, reassured members a “substantial amount of time” had been spent considering the various options available.

The project is “currently behind the original timeframe, but this is a direct result of the commitment we had to thoroughly exploring all the options,” she added. “We are confident we have a robust assessment to move forward with an option that is the right one.”

The council expects to make a recommendation on a preferred operator later in the next financial year, after hearing from interested groups.