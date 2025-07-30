New operator chosen for ‘jewel in the crown’ Llancaiach Fawr

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

A new operator has been identified to run Llancaiach Fawr, Caerphilly County Borough Council has announced.

The news follows a behind-closed-doors meeting held today (Wednesday July 30) at the local authority’s headquarters.

“The future looks bright for Llancaiach Fawr Manor House in Nelson with the announcement that a preferred operator has been selected to run the popular venue going forward,” a council spokesperson said.

The heritage site, described by supporters as the “jewel in the crown” of the borough, has been closed since late 2024.

Mothball

The council decided to “mothball” the venue, which it was subsidising with £485,000 annually, while a new operator was found.

The move proved controversial among supporters of the venue, who branded the decision a “retrograde step” and “tantamount to cultural vandalism”.

But the council argued an “alternative delivery model” would allow Llancaiach Fawr to continue running “without the need for a £500,000 annual subsidy”.

“A number of interested parties submitted expressions of interest as part of a formal selection process and the council’s cabinet has now approved the preferred bidder, subject to finalising detailed lease agreements,” its spokesman said.

“The council will update the community with details of the successful bidder and their exciting plans for Llancaiach Fawr in due course,” they added.

