New operator to take over GP surgery

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Health chiefs have agreed a new operator can take over a GP surgery in the new year.

Aberbeeg Medical Practice was one of five surgeries returned to the health board earlier this year by its GPs and a management firm, eHarley Street.

At a board meeting for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, members heard a new contract holder would be in place from January 1.

‘Due diligence’

The decision came amid questions over the health board’s procurement process and its “financial due diligence” following the end of the previous contract.

“Given the issues we’ve had over the past few months, and we’re saying here we’ve asked for further financial information – have we had cash flows, financial projections?” asked independent board member Iwan Jones.

“Because… where we fell down with our last partnership, eHarley Street, was more or less around cash flow, they were running out of cash to pay their employees, etc.”

Mr Jones asked whether the health board had received financial reassurances “or are we going on trust” with its procurement process.

“The last thing we want is someone to come back to us in three months and say ‘we’ve run out of money’ again,” he added.

‘Robust’

Rani Dash, the board’s head of corporate governance, said the process was subject to new regulations and was “much more robust”.

Health board chief executive Nicola Prygodzicz added due diligence “should be built into the procurement process”.

“We are assured we followed the procurement process from where we sit today,” she told the meeting.

Leanne Watkins said the new operator chosen to run Aberbeeg Medical Practice was Dr Shore-Nye and Partners, who also serve as one of the health board’s Neighbourhood Care Network leads in Blaenau Gwent.

“Our confidence levels in terms of the altruism of the provision and the alignment with what we expect from our GMS (General Medical Services) contracts, I think, is high in particular on this,” she said of the contract award.

Health board chair Ann Lloyd added the deal had “certainly… been scrutinised well”.