New owners wanted for 17-acre Welsh island

A picturesque 17 acre private island complete with a stone farmhouse and outstanding views of Eryri National Park has come up for sale for little more than the price of a family home.

Ynys Gifftan is a private island set within the Dwyryd Estuary, in the heart of Eryri National Park, extending to approximately 17.74 acres, offering an expansive and unspoilt landscape with uninterrupted panoramic views across the coastline and surrounding mountains.

The property, which is being marketed by Carter Jonas, an affiliate of Christie’s, is for sale by private treaty occupies a unique and tranquil position within the Afon Dwyryd estuary, close to the village of Talsarnau.

The island is situated near the south east shore of Traeth Bach, the Dwyryd estuary near Portmeirion in Gwynedd and is approximately 4 miles from the historic coastal town of Harlech.

The island previously belonged to the royal family, with Queen Anne gifting it to Lord Harlech in the 1700s.

There is a public footpath to it across the estuary marked on Ordnance Survey maps but has no definable marks that make it obvious; it can be reached on foot at low tide and is 38 metres (125 ft) high.

Although there is a footpath to the island, the island itself is private property and trespassing is not advised. The island has been uninhabited since the mid-1960s and the island’s single cottage is in a state of disrepair. It is one of 43 (unbridged) tidal islands which may be reached on foot from the mainland of Great Britain.

Nearby Harlech is widely regarded as one of Wales’ most scenic and historically significant locations. The town is renowned for its UNESCO World Heritage listed castle, dramatically sited above the coastline, with the Rhinog mountain range providing a striking natural backdrop.

The area boasts golden sandy beaches and picturesque coastal and mountain walks.

During the 20th century, the island was inhabited by the local Roberts family.

John Roberts wrote for the BBC in 2006: “Clearly, living on the island meant that trips to the mainland were dependent on the tides and depth of the river, so my mother frequently waded across the estuary on her weekly commute to Blaenau,” wrote.

“Even in her 70s my mother would think nothing of taking off her shoes and rolling up her skirt to cross the river to reach the house on Ynys.”

The family left in the 1960s, and the island has been uninhabited since. However, their former home — an abandoned stone farmhouse — still stands, overlooking the estuary.

Carter Jonas write: “With its combination of heritage and natural beauty it presents an exciting proposition for buyers looking to purchase in a truly special part of Wales.

“The traditional stone farmhouse occupies a picturesque position on the eastern shore of the island, enjoying open views across the estuary towards the village of Talsarnau.

“The property is in need of comprehensive renovation throughout, and, subject to securing any necessary planning consents, presents an exciting and rare opportunity for a purchaser to restore and enhance a characterful dwelling in an exceptional setting.

“The farmhouse is arranged over two floors. The ground floor accommodation comprises two reception rooms, a kitchen, bathroom, and pantry. To the first floor there is an ensuite bedroom.

“Adjacent to the farmhouse is a traditional stone outbuilding, offering useful additional storage or potential for ancillary use, subject to the necessary consents.”

Hugh O’Donnell, partner at Carter Jonas’ Bangor office, said: “Ynys Gifftan presents a truly unique opportunity for a buyer who appreciates its exceptional location and potential,” says.

“We expect interest from buyers looking for an exciting lifestyle project in one of Wales’ most beautiful coastal landscapes or someone who is looking for their very own secluded haven.”

View the listing in full at Carter Jonas.