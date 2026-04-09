New owners wanted for ‘heart of the community’ village pub

The owners of a historic pub on the outskirts of one of Wales’ most desirable towns have decided to ‘hand the baton over’ as they hunt for new owners.

In 2019, the husband and wife team of Leah and Paul decided to take on The Red Hart in Llanvapley, and helped build the business into a huge success.

The pub offers food and drink, with regular pop up events too. The website shares: “Bursting with history, legend and mystery, The Red Hart retains its ties to the local community with a modern friendly twist.”

The website adds: “Flanked by Abergavenny in the west and Monmouth in the east, The Red Hart offers a getaway for travellers to Monmouthshire who are visiting for the shopping, the food and the local history.”

Sharing the news on Facebook, the current landlords wrote: “So, they say that all good things must come to an end, but it’s also said that when one door closes another one opens!

“We have had the most wonderful 6 years since reopening our beloved Red Hart, but after lots of chats Paul and I are ready for our next chapter and to hand the baton over to some new faces with fresh ideas; we won’t be going too far away and look forward to spending time with all our family and friends on the other side of the bar!

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our amazing families for all their help as well as thanking each and every one of you, our loyal customers for all your support, bringing great vibes, creating memories, so much dancing and lots of laughs!

“A heartfelt thank you goes to our special team, our pub family, from the day we opened we have been totally blessed with the most wonderful people who have all gone above and beyond to make The Red Hart the place you know and love x

“We will be temporarily closed while we find those super special people to run your lovely pub,

so until then it’s not goodbye, it’s see you later!

“All our Love Leah and Paul xxx

Llanvapley is a village in the community of Gobion Fawr, in Monmouthshire. The village lies 4 miles north east of Abergavenny and is renowned for its active community spirit and regular activities within the village include yoga, Pilates, tai chi, WI, gardening club, film club, darts team and regular community BBQs and other seasonal events.

The village of Llanvapley can be found on maps as far back as 1580. The village church of St Mabley (St Mabli) sits opposite the Red Hart and is of 15th century origin with claims that the chancel and tower arches may date from even the 13th or 14th century.

Though ancient, the church has been sympathetically renovated with the help of lottery funding. Services are held on the second and fourth Sundays of each month.

It is believed that part of The Red Hart was built to provide lodgings for workers when the church was rebuilt from wood to stone though the date is unknown. The Red Hart is first recorded on a map as a public house in 1844. It is likely to have been a public house before this date.

Legend has it that the building was used as a hospital during the civil war and it’s been said that the spirit of a nurse from the period makes very occasional visits.

Commenters were quick to wish Leah and Paul success with their new lives ‘the other side of the bar’, with one writing: “Good luck you will be missed such a good pub you have both done an amazing job for make it such an amazing village pub .. see you the other side of bar we hope sooner rather than later .. best of luck with new venture.”

Another added: “We have only just found you and you are going….. if the new owners are as lovely as you we will be visiting again…good luck in your new venture.”